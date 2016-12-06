Execution of cartel attorney in Southlake draws another life sentence

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested Pause

2:04 Video of 7-year-old North Texas girl shooting first deer goes viral

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:43 Firefighters battle two-story smoky blaze near Fair Park in Dallas

0:26 One-car crash near Terminal C at DFW Airport blocks parking exit ramp

3:07 53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas

0:33 2016 DFW Auto Show Highlights

4:30 High School Huddle: Aledo, Kennedale march on

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video