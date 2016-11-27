Gunman kills one, wounds another in North Richland Hills shooting

A gunman opened fire early Sunday at a vehicle on Boulevard 26, killing one man and wounding another person, police said.
The shooting erupted after a dispute occurred between several people in the 7600 block of Boulevard 26.
The names of the victims were not available, police said. Both men are believed to be in their 20s.
Patrol officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, police found the driver of a white sedan dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not available.
Detectives determined that two people attempted to drive away in the white sedan following the dispute.
An unknown suspect brandished a weapon and fired at the car, hitting the two victims, police said.
Police had no information on the gunman other than they believe the suspect is a male.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 817-427-7000.
