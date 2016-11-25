Car crashes into North Richland Hills restaurant on Thanksgiving

People dining at Golden Corral had an unexpected surprise this Thanksgiving when a car crashed into the restaurant.
At about 2:30 p.m., a car accidentally pressed down on the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the Golden Corral at 7660 Grapevine Highway, fire officials told NBCDFW.com.
Four people inside the restaurant were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit with debris, NBCDFW.com reported.
The driver of the car was not injured.
