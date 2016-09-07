From Roanoke to Southlake, Texas 114 is booming with eateries

When the Bread Winners Café and Bakery & Quarter Bar open this fall in Trophy Club, they will join a growing stable of restaurants in the cities that sit along Texas 114 in Northeast Tarrant County.
In the past five years, the 17-mile stretch of freeway from U.S. 377 to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has seen a booming growth in food options in Roanoke, Trophy Club, Southlake and Grapevine.
While Grapevine, Southlake and Roanoke have long been restaurant destinations, Trophy Club is gaining momentum in the food game.
Trophy Club Town Manager Stephen Seidel said the his town is excited about the Bread Winners joining Meat U Anywhere BBQ as the newest eateries in the town of roughly 11,000 people that sits in both Denton and Tarrant Counties.
“They can’t open soon enough,” Seidel said. “I don’t think there is a day that goes by that a resident, or even those who live in surrounding cities, asks me when they’re opening. We’re definitely ready.”
Kendra Shier, vice president of Operations for Bread Winners said Bread Winners is being asked the same thing.
“We are getting daily and weekly inquiries on Facebook and emails to our home office,” Shier said.
Meat U Anywhere, which opened just after the Memorial Day holiday, has been a popular addition to Trophy Club's economy, something Seidel expects Bread Winners will be.
“It is not uncommon to find residents dining at Meat U Anywhere on a weekly basis, sometimes more,”Seidel said.
Trophy Club's neighbor to the west, Roanoke, has seen tremendous growth in the past five years, City Manager Scott Campbell said.
Roanoke, a city of roughly 6,600 residents, has 54 restaurants. That's one restaurant for every 122 residents.
Campbell said that 24 of those restaurants — nearly half the total —- have opened in the past five years, many of them just off the busy Texas 114 itself.
In the past year, Roanoke has seen the opening of H.E.R.E. Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar, Palios Pizza, Tokyo Steakhouse and fast-food staples Jimmy Johns Sandwiches, Papa John’s Pizza, Schlotzsky's, Burger Street and Arby’s.
Roanoke features old and new
The heart of Roanoke's restaurant scene has always been on Oak Street in downtown, and a small strip of U.S. 377 a block to the west.
“It has been our goal to offer a wide variety of dining options for our citizens and those from surrounding areas,” Campbell said.
Oak Street is the home of the original Babe's Chicken Dinner House, which opened 23 years ago, and was, for many years, one of the few dining options in Roanoke. In 2009, the Texas Legislature awarded the title of “Unique Dining Capital of Texas,” largely on the backs of Babe's, Classic Cafe, and Reno Red's (then called Prairie House), and newer restaurants such as Twisted Root.
Restaurants have come and gone in the city's center over the years, but it's still a common site to see a large crowd of hungry diners sitting on benches and stools outside Babe's to have their names called, hungry barbecue fans pouring into Hard Eight BBQ, and diners looking to chow down on pounds of glistening red crawfish and bowls of gumbo at Bayou Jack's Cajun Grill. On Byron Nelson Boulevard, diners will find Italian Bistro, which is expanding, and Fuzzy's Taco's.
East of Roanoke and Trophy Club off of Texas 114, the town of Westlake has had three restaurants with in the town limits for the past five years, with the current lineup being MarCocina (in Diego’s old location), Hollywood Burger (going in Weinberger’s old location), and La Scalla/Joe’s Pizza, all within the Solana development.
But the number of restaurants in Westlake could grow once the Entrada development just off Texas 114 is completed.
"Multiple restaurants are planned for the Entrada mixed-use development, but we have not had any formal submittals for permitting," said Rick Chaffin, acting director of development in Westlake.
Southlake leads the way
Southlake is the restaurant king in Northeast Tarrant with 143 restaurants, including a new hot spot in Park Village, a retail and restaurant mecca at the corner of Southlake Boulevard and Carroll, caddy corner from Southlake Town Square.
Among the always-busy restaurants in Park Village include Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Luna Grill, Malai Kitchen, Modern Market, RA Sushi and Taverna Rossa.
Further north, near Carroll and 114, is Chuy’s Tex-Mex and Lo Lo’s Chicken and Waffles.
“The city recognizes the great influence restaurants can have to a city’s economy and quality of life,” assistant city manager Alison Ortowski said. “Part of the city’s economic development master plan, Southlake 2035, proposes to address the need to create unique dining experiences in Southlake.”
Ortowski said the plan includes “restaurants that focus on locally sourced offerings, specific diets, and environments that encourage our residents and our guests to become regular customers.”
She said the plan is scheduled for consideration by Soutlake's City Council in September.
Ortowski said that three more restaurants are on the Southlake horizon: Another Broken Egg Café, East Hampton Sandwich Co. and Manny's Tex Mex.
Grapevine has long been popular
Grapevine is known as a destination for wineries, restaurants and shopping, from downtown and beyond.
The city has nearly 80 restaurants spread all across the city, and even inside DFW Airport.
Grapevine is the home of the Gaylord Texan Resort and the Great Wolf Lodge, both of which have major restaurants to keep their lodgers well fed and to lure diners from the surrounding area.
Main Street has such popular restaurants as Tolbert’s, Wilhoite’s, Dino’s Steak and Claw House, Weinberger’s Deli and Bob’s Steak and Chop House.
Grapevine Economic Development Manager Dan Truex said that the DFW Connector project that from February 2010 through March 2014 reconfigured Texas 114’s path through the city had adversely affected revenues at the city’s restaurants.
“But since the finalization of that project, sales have generally been on the upswing,” Truex said.
