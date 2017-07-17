Lone Star Cup showing underscores Mansfield Legacy’s athletic success

The 2016-2017 school year was one of the most successful ever for the Mansfield Legacy sports programs, as the school finished tied for 18th overall in the Lone Star Cup standings among 244 Class 5A schools in the state.

The Legacy football team reached the fourth round of the playoffs to start the year off, and coach Chris Melson said he was quite impressed with his team’s effort.

“I feel that we had so much success because our team just kept getting better, especially through the playoffs,” Melson said. “Made longest run in school history, and expect to do the same this year. Kids are hungry and we are having the most commitment in strength and conditioning we have ever experienced here in 11 years.”

Jalen Catalon was selected as the Defensive MVP on the all-state 5A football team, while running back Kameron Session, tackle Clayton Franks, tight end Keaton Dennis and quarterback Kendall Catalon also earned state honors.

The girls basketball team followed that up by advancing all the way to the regional quarterfinals, and coach Michelle Morris said the season was a great success.

“We came together and played as a unit,” Morris said. “We accomplished a goal of surpassing our school record that was set last year.”

The girls soccer team reached the regional semifinals and were kept from making the state tournament by Prosper, which won 5-1 on April 7.

The Lady Broncos repeated as District 10-5A champions. “It’s always a challenge,” Legacy head coach Heather Wilson said before the playoffs. “But luckily, this group is pretty driven.”

In spring tennis, the mixed doubles team of Kaitlyn Roberts and Josh Lopez and the boys doubles team of Orlando Morales and Ben Slavik qualified for the regional tournament.

In track and field, Ja’Leesa Giles won state championships in 100m and 200m in for the Legacy girls, and Jais Smith captured gold in the 100M at regionals and fifth at state for the boys.

The boys golf team won its second district championship in as many seasons and finished fifth at state as a team, and the boys swimming team finished fifth at state.

Jeff Jameson won a bronze medal in the boys 500 freestyle event at state.

Haley Yelle won silver medals in the 200 yard freestyle and 500 freestyle events at state for the girls team.

Super stoked to announce my verbal commitment to Texas A&M. I'm going to be an Aggie Gig 'Em pic.twitter.com/e4MlT5iRoU — Haley Yelle (@haley_kathryn) September 20, 2016

The Legacy softball team had an outstanding showing this past season, as well, and coach Amie Prater said she thinks her team will use 2017 as inspiration for years to come.

“Over all we had a great season,” Prater said. “We finished first in district and made it to the fourth round. We had some big shoes to fill and the girls really stepped up once they started to get comfortable and find their groove. Sometimes it takes a little bit to work out the kinks and sometimes you are faced with adversity. In our case, we were injury-plagued throughout the season. I consider 2017 a hugely successful season — one we learned quite a bit from and one we will use as we begin the process of rebuilding over the next couple of seasons.”

The baseball team finished out the school year for Legacy by advancing to the fifth round in the playoffs, and coach Chris McMullen said he could not be more proud of his team.

“We matched the longest run by any baseball team from Mansfield ISD ... in reaching the regional finals [Mansfield reached in 2005] and finished the season ranked 10th in the state,” McMullen said. “Our guys put in a lot of work starting in the offseason and I was glad to see them have the success that they did.”

Nate Rombach was named to the all state first team as a catcher.