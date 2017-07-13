Mansfield Timberview made school district history in 2016-17

The Mansfield Timberview athletics programs represented their school well during the 2016-2017 school year, with many teams and individual athletes advancing to the playoffs — and one squad making history.

The Timberview boys basketball team’s state championship was the first ever in the sport of boys basketball, football or baseball for a school in the Mansfield school district.

Coach Duane Gregory said the impact on the school and district was huge.

“I’m obviously proud of what my players and coaches accomplished this past season,” Gregory said. “Winning the 5A state championship was a tremendous feat, but what made it even more enjoyable was the way the guys did it.”

After finishing second in District 10-5A competition, the Wolves went on a run like a team possessed, defeating Burleson Centennial, South Oak Cliff, Lancaster, Highland Park, Waxahachie, Veterans Memorial and Fort Bend Marshall to win the championship.

Hopefully, we opened the door and showed the other teams in MISD that it’s possible. Timberview boys basketball coach Duane Gregory on his team’s state title

“Typical of Timberview basketball, they were a strong group defensively,” Gregory said. “These guys shared the basketball exceptionally well, both in the full court and half court; at times it was a joy to watch. They communicated at a very high level. Team chemistry was a huge strength.

“It seemed like the bigger the stage, the stronger the team came together. No better example of that than being down 21-9 in the first half of the state championship game, still down 10 points at halftime, and then opening the second half on a 19-2 run en route to claiming the state title versus Fort Bend Marshall at the Alamodome.”

Gregory said he hopes the title inspires more success in the future.

“Hopefully, we opened the door and showed the other teams in MISD that it’s possible,” Gregory said. “Also, only three teams have made the boys basketball state tournament in that time; Mansfield High back when MISD was a one high school town, Timberview in 2009 and now Timberview in 2017. Hopefully, we will be fortunate enough to be back there again.”

The Timberview girls basketball team also reached the state championship game, coming up just short in its quest for a state title against Canyon in the championship game.

After winning the 10-5A championship, Timberview defeated Arlington Seguin, South Oak Cliff, Crowley, The Colony, Frisco Liberty, and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the playoffs.

Chennedy Carter and Taylah Thomas were both selected to the all-tournament team in the state tournament for the Lady Wolves, and Carter was an all-state selection.

The Timberview football team finished third in district competition this season, and advanced to the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Senior Dakoda Newman was a second-team all-state selection at guard for the Wolves.

The Timberview baseball team finished fourth in 10-5A competition and reached the bi-district round of the playoffs as well.