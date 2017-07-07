Legacy volleyball player studying new position with YouTube

The Mansfield Legacy volleyball team is getting a new quarterback this season — so to speak.
Riley McKean has graduated, leaving the setter position open for a new leader to take over. Keslyn King, an incoming junior, will be ready to assume that quarterback-like position when the team gathers for workouts on Aug. 1.
And King will be ready for her new position, thanks in part to the Internet.
King, who had been on the outside and a defensive specialist in her previous two seasons, said she’s done all the work and study, including watching YouTube videos to learn all she can about being a setter.
It’s a huge role to fill, but I do accept that weight to be on me. That may be the biggest change in the new position for me.
Kelsyn King, on the leadership aspect of playing setter
After she was told by the Legacy coaching staff at the end of last season she would be taking on the new hole vacated by graduation, King said she was happy with the opportunity.
“They said they knew they could count on me, and I’m happy and confident to lead this team in such a big role,” King said.
Legacy forged its way to the third round of the playoffs last year, so the expectations are known. The Lady Broncos graduated a slew of seniors, but the remaining roster still has ample talent.
Athletic talent is just one strength for King, though.
“She has an amazing work ethic, competitive spirit and attitude,” added Amanda Shingleton, Legacy head coach.
King said she’s noticed improvements in her game in being better at using her hands as well as her overall knowledge of the game, which will come in handy as the quarterback on the court.
King considers McKean a big contributor to her own development, too.
“She helped me out so much,” King said of McKean. “I asked Riley for tips and looked on YouTube to help prepare me for this.”
Skills such as getting under the ball quickly and watching where the defense is set up were elements she took away from her online study.
What can’t be taught — online or in workouts — is how to be a leader, but both King and Shingleton know that could be an area where King can excel.
“It’s a huge role to fill,” King admitted, “but I do accept that weight to be on me. That may be the biggest change in the new position for me.”
Already a vocal player on the court, King said that trait may well come in handy as she helps take the reins of the team this next season. “That’s a plus,” she noted.
With the days dwindling until the start of practices, King said she’s been focused on strength and conditioning. Her personal workouts are helping her with her footwork, making assist passes and squaring up the outside on the court.
“I’ll get it figured out before camp,” she said.
Coming in after a successful season isn’t pressure, King said.
“We all have a good connection. We all understand we all have to step up and do our job and fulfill our roles.”
Comments