Lake Ridge softball outfielder ‘slumped’ her way to Newcomer of the Year

Sophomore slumps might be a myth, but Kylah Marzette is working hard this offseason to make sure that doesn’t happen to her when the next softball season rolls around.
Marzette was Mansfield Lake Ridge’s fourth straight Newcomer of the Year winner this season, and her busy summer is all about putting in more time to become even better.
She is again playing for Texas Glory 16U Futures with hopes to jump over the late-season struggles she said she experienced at the plate.
Most players don’t “struggle,” though, and still finish with a .500 batting average, as Marzette did. She had been hitting as high as .628 during the season.
I think it was easy settling in being a freshman, because a lot of upperclassmen were helping me.
Kylah Marzette on her breakout freshman season
“I just really was unfocused at the plate,” Marzette said.
Still, the standout season was a pleasant surprise for her.
“I look back at my freshman year and did better than how I expected I’d do. I think it was easy settling in being a freshman, because a lot of upperclassmen were helping me,” she said.
That assistance from the older players helped draw Marzette and the other younger players into a closer circle without much lag time. That paid obvious dividends for the squad during the season.
With the Lady Eagles losing just two seniors to graduation, there’s every expectation that Marzette will be a part of another strong softball campaign.
That should all fall into place, especially given there’s improvement in Marzette’s game as she places emphasis on her hitting — especially outside pitches — and getting her throws down from the outfield.
“I think playing select will be a big benefit,” she said, “because I wouldn’t have stopped playing and still have my fundamentals and I can build on my skill set through the summer. I feel confident about next year.”
The Lady Eagles went four rounds deep into the playoffs last season, losing in a tough, emotional series loss to Forney to end the season.
While the pressure may be on Marzette to avoid the sophomore slump, there will still be yet another possible rookie on the Lady Eagles’ team to keep the string alive.
Receiving the Newcomer honor was a big confidence booster.
“It made me feel pretty good about myself,” Marzette said, noting there were three freshmen on the team.
Previous Lake Ridge players before Marzette — Brittany Jackson, Kate Tovar and Brittani Rufus — all Newcomers of the Year, may see an incoming freshman pitcher added to the list.
“I think next year will seem to come faster and be even better than last year,” Marzette said.
Comments