Softball’s run highlights year of success for Mansfield Lake Ridge athletics

The Mansfield Lake Ridge athletics programs gave a superb showing this past school year with multiple programs and athletes advancing to regionals and state.
The Eagles football team made it to the regional quarterfinals before coming up a bit short, and coach Kirk Thor said he was pleased with how his team handled losing so many players to graduation from the previous year.
“For football, I thought we had a good season, especially because we had so many new players after losing so many seniors the year before,” Thor said. “Although we were disappointed that our season finished in a third round playoff loss to Highland Park, I felt that we went as far as this team was capable of going, and I was proud of their effort.”
The Lake Ridge volleyball team finished second in District 10-5A and defeated Burleson Centennial, Dallas Hillcrest and Midlothian to reach the regional semifinals this season.
Taylor Hayes qualified for the state meet in cross country, and Hunter Jaynes won a silver medal in the 1-meter dive.
The Lake Ridge girls soccer team reached the regional semifinals after finishing second in 10-5A competition and defeating Cleburne, Dallas Wilson and Red Oak in the playoffs, and the boys soccer team finished second in district as well and reached the bi-district round.
Caitlyn Lindell won a silver medal in golf for the Lake Ridge girls, shooting a 74-76 to tie for the lowest score in the tournament, and Faith Ette (girls shot put) and Jasmine Moore (girls triple jump and long jump) combined for three gold medals at the state meet.
The Lake Ridge girls 4x100 team of Moore, Ariel Ford, Valencia Bullock and Kelly Rowe won a silver at state, and Zion Smith won a bronze in the 800 on the boys side at state.
Rowe also won a silver medal in the girls 100 meter dash at state, Ford won the silver in the girls 400 meter event, and the Lake Ridge boys 4x200 team of David Wilson, Chris Scott, Jeremiah Curry and Jason Bean finished fifth at the state meet.
The Lake Ridge softball team had not made the playoffs since the school opened in 2012, and coach Cynthia Manley said 2017 would be different.
“This year, everything changed,” Manley said. “We ended up 11-3 with the top teams in District 10-5A going 12-2 and 11-3. We won our first-ever game on senior night to finish up district and start the playoffs. Then we went on an amazing ride.”
The Lake Ridge softball team defeated Granbury, Dallas Seagoville and Midlothian to reach the regional semifinals.
The Lady Eagles’ overall record of 24-8 and district mark of 11-3 were both the best records in school history.
Comments