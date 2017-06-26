Mansfield Timberview sophomore RB ready to be ‘the guy’

As a freshman last season, Mansfield Timberview running back Stacy Sneed got a taste of varsity football when a series of injuries left Sneed the next man up in the Wolves’ backfield. Now expected to be “the guy” this season, Sneed says he’s ready to set records.
“He’s a special player,” Timberview coach James Brown said of his young running back.
Brown made the decision to move Sneed up last season after watching him compete at the JV level. The coach noted the concern about moving up someone that young to Friday nights is always whether they’re physically mature enough to handle it. Quarterback Jyron Russell was immediately impressed with what he saw from the underclassman.
I’m very confident. I just have to pick up where I left off last year. I want to make plays and set records.
Stacy Sneed, who enters his first season as the Wolves’ full-time running back
“That’s what was surprising,” Russell said about Sneed’s ability to quickly feel comfortable at the varsity level. “He immediately made an impact. It didn’t really bother him.”
For his part, Sneed admits he was initially nervous, but never doubted his ability.
“I was excited. I knew it was a big step,” he recounted. “I was nervous, but I knew I could play with them. It was just like JV. I didn’t look at it a different way. I just looked at it all the same. It’s all football.”
Sneed carried the ball 41 times for 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also added five receptions for 148 yards. And that, Russell pointed out, is an important aspect of Sneed’s game.
“We need someone who can go outside and catch some balls, too,” Russell said. “Stacy can do that. He’s just overall a great athlete.”
Sneed doesn’t just want to be good at Timberview. He wants to be record-setting good. He admits one of his goals is to become the season and/or career rushing leader for the Wolves. Maybe both.
“I’m very confident. I just have to pick up where I left off last year,” he said. “I want to make plays and set records.”
Don’t take his confidence and comments to mean he’s self-concerned. He wants his success to come along with the team’s.
“I like to see other guys make plays, too,” he said. ”I know we have people that, if I’m not doing well, we have guys like Jalen [Knox] who can make plays. I just want to play hard let the team work together and play as one.”
Comments