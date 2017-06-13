Mansfield Legacy baseball equaled longest playoff run in school district

The postseason came to an end for the Mansfield Legacy baseball team last week, but not before the Broncos tied the record for the farthest run in the playoffs for a Mansfield school.
Coach Chris McMullen said he is pleased with the season as a whole and said this year’s Bronco squad is on hallowed ground.
“Before this year, only two baseball teams from Mansfield ISD had ever been to the regional finals,” McMullen said. “Mansfield High School in 2005 and the Legacy 2014 team. You can now add the Legacy 2017 team to that list as well. That’s a big accomplishment.”
Legacy lost the regional finals series against Frisco Wakeland, and McMullen said he knew there would be some hard-fought games.
“I thought Frisco Wakeland was a really good team, and I thought our kids battled well,” McMullen said. “Game one was a tough loss. It was a back-and-forth game that we happened to come out on the wrong side of. Our guys could have easily shut it down, but they didn’t and came back and fought until the end on Saturday against a really good pitcher. Couldn’t be more proud of them.”
McMullen said that reaching the regional finals was a great accomplishment, and said that his team showed great heart.
“I don’t know if satisfied is the right word,” McMullen said. “I think part of being a competitor is that you are always looking for ways to improve and get better, and that has been a big theme around here, is every day is an opportunity to get better. The more fitting word is proud. I’m proud of the work they put it in the offseason, I’m proud of their effort and I’m proud of how they competed all the way until the end.”
McMullen said veteran players made the difference for his team this season and said that those graduating players that contributed so much will be missed.
“Any team that has success has to have a solid senior class from a character aspect,” McMullen said. “Our seniors set the tone in the offseason and in early season practices of how we would practice. With great effort and intensity. Regardless of their playing time, they came ready to work every day. I’m going to miss all of them.”
McMullen said he hopes his players take away a couple of things from this season.
“Don’t be afraid to set big goals and then go chase them down,” McMullen said. “People sometimes are afraid to raise their expectations because of the fear of failure, and you can’t let that get in the way. But in saying that, if you are going to raise the expectations, you better be ready to work, and that’s what our kids did.”
