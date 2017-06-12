Mansfield Lake Ridge athlete won state in shot put, wants more

After finishing second at the state track and field meet in 2016, Mansfield Lake Ridge shot putter Faith Ette had one goal for 2017 — to win a state championship.
The senior-to-be did just that last month, throwing 44-06.50 in Austin, beating out the silver medalist, Tomball’s Riley Cross (43-02.75), by more than a foot.
Coach Michelle Womack said she was extremely pleased with Ette’s performance at the state track and field meet, saying she really stepped up for the occasion.
“Faith had a great day at the state meet,” Womack said. “She threw with more confidence than she had all season. Her throw was her second best of the season.”
Our coaches were allowed on the field, but they had to stand on the side. When I looked over, I could tell my coach was really nervous. But only one can be nervous, right?
- Faith Ette
Ette threw a 44-11 at the Lake Ridge Invite on Feb. 25 to win the meet championship.
The Lake Ridge junior said she felt good about her performance at state, as well, and added that she still feels she could have done better.
“This is my second time competing at the state meet, so overall, I knew what to expect and knew the competition would be the best of the best in the 5A division,” Ette said. “My best throw was my second throw (44 feet, 6.5 inches) and although it’s not what I wanted, it was enough to get me first and it was better than my throw last year at state.
“Our coaches were allowed on the field, but they had to stand on the side. When I looked over, I could tell my coach was really nervous. But only one can be nervous, right? From then on, I just told myself that I can’t get second again. You can never go lower, only higher.”
Ette also throws the discus for the Lake Ridge girls track team and said she has a couple of objectives for her senior year.
“My main goal is to beat (Olympian) Michelle Carter’s record for shot put, and my other goal is to win state in discus,” Ette said. “Both, I’m obviously going to have to extremely hard for, but I know they’re achievable goals. I haven’t had the strongest liking for discus, but I am going to have to learn to love it if I want to win state in it.”
Ette said she plans to work on discus “a lot” in the off season as well as flexibility and creating more speed and explosiveness across the ring,
Ette’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: “Who would I be not to say Michelle Carter?”
Favorite Sports Team: “Dallas Cowboys, all day everyday.”
Favorite Food: “I’ll honestly eat anything, so no favorites.”
Favorite TV Show: Prison Break
Book Currently Reading: The Kite Runner
