Mansfield ISD athletics surpassed expectations of first-year AD

It’s been a year of high expectations and no real surprises as Phillip O’Neal nears the first full as Mansfield ISD’s athletic director on July 1.
O’Neal took a moment to reflect on his move to Mansfield ISD after moving from the Fort Bend ISD — an 11-high school district. He has also spent 20 years as a head coach, director of athletics and executive director of athletics during his tenure at Weatherford.
“This year was all I hoped it would be and more,” O’Neal said.
“My impression of Mansfield ISD athletics has always been that they possess great student-athletes and coaches,” he said. “Both groups surpassed my expectations. I cannot say enough about how Dr. (Jim) Vaszauskas and the Board of Trustees support all extra-curricular activities. Mansfield is by far the best school district I have ever worked.”
With numerous teams taking district titles and many others qualifying for the playoffs, Mansfield ISD teams have shown they can be considered one of the most competitive in the area.
But O’Neal said the key is making sure those athletes have coaching and facilities necessary to make the path to the postseason as downhill as possible.
“The greatest accomplishment of the year for me personally was beginning to build relationships with coaches and athletes,” O’Neal said.
He acknowledged that all school districts have their challenges, much as any business may experience but the tasks have been minimal.
Unlike many businesses, though, new leadership did not mean wholesale shifts in personnel or processes.
“Debbie Weems (the previous athletic director) did a great job leading the department for many years. My main objective was to spend the first year observing the department and not making many changes and to look at things through a fresh lens,” O’Neal said.
He said subtle changes have been made to move the department forward but that those changes were ultimately with the idea of improving experiences for the students.
What drives O’Neal in his role as athletic director is noted at the bottom of his email signature: “I am an Athletic Director to create a culture in which coaches feel supported in developing programs that inspire student athletes to achieve excellence and become leaders with character.”
O’Neal said his role is to continue to be a conduit for giving young athletes the direction and opportunities they desire.
“I want to fulfill my role assisting coaches in creating experiences for Mansfield student athletes that they will remember for a lifetime,” he said.
