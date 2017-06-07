Mansfield grad to swap soccer for oars, U.S. for Scotland

Mansfield graduate Bailey Bender is swapping her cleats for oars. That’s probably not a common trade, but then again, few of Bender’s plans are common for a Texas girl.
After spending three years on the varsity soccer team at Mansfield High, Bender has graduated and is preparing to attend college.
“I always knew I at least wanted to go to school out of state,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to travel and be in new places.”
Bender, who was a two-time second-team all-district defender for the Lady Tigers, isn’t just going out of state, but out of the country. She will soon be moving to Scotland to attend the University of Edinburgh.
Everyone pretty much said, ‘Wow, I’m going to make sure I come visit you when you go to college.’
- Bailey Bender on the reaction to her announcement that she would attend the University of Edinburgh in Scotland
“I’ve always wanted to travel and see the world,” she noted.
Bender doesn’t have plans to play soccer there, but instead decided crew — which some might call rowing — sounded like a new endeavor worth trying.
“I’ve played soccer my entire life, since I was four years old,” she explained. “Whenever I found out they had all these new athletic clubs I could try, I started looking into other stuff I could maybe do and try my hand at. Whenever I saw crew, I thought that was a good way to stay in shape and a good way to try new things that I wouldn’t be able to experience here in Mansfield.”
Bender hasn’t rowed before. She also hasn’t been to Europe before. When she told people she wanted to try new things, she wasn’t just giving lip service. Most people who know her didn’t react with disbelief of her plans, but rather saw it as a good excuse to see some of Europe.
“Everyone pretty much said, ‘Wow, I’m going to make sure I come visit you when you go to college,’” she joked.
With so many new and exciting experiences ahead of her, Bender has little time to mourn the loss of soccer from her life, even though it’s been a regular part of it for more than a decade. Instead, she’s focusing on the memories made.
“I’ll most remember the friends I made on the team,” she said. “They’ve really been a big part of my life ever since I started playing and since I met them through playing soccer.”
And, of course, she can always come back to the game any time she wants, even if it’s not playing with the girls she grew up with.
“I’m always going to love soccer,” she said. “I played it my entire life. It’s where I met some of my best friends; it’s where I really came into my own, especially during high school soccer. I think even if I get over there and start trying new things, that I’m eventually going to come back to soccer, and I’ll probably end up playing recreationally.”
Or, perhaps you’ll find her rowing.
Comments