Mansfield Legacy senior made huge impact on mound, at plate

The Mansfield Legacy baseball team made it all the way to the Class 5A Region II final before ending its season against Frisco Wakeland last weekend, and senior Kendall Catalon was a big part of the team’s deep playoff run.
The Broncos pitcher got it done both on the mound and at the plate during the playoffs, and coach Chris McMullen said his effort has been critical to Legacy’s success.
“His effort this postseason has been incredible,” McMullen said before the series with Centennial. “In the playoffs, he is hitting .391, and pitching he is 2-0 and has two saves as well. He is playing his best baseball at the right time. He isn’t afraid of the bigger stage. That was obvious to see as he led the football team to a great playoff run and he has done the same with baseball.”
Catalon’s performance against Forney in the regional semifinal helped propel the Broncos to victory, and he said he was pleased with how he and his teammates competed.
“It was one of the best series we’ve played in,” Catalon said. “We played good defense, and everybody fulfilled their roles so we could give ourselves a chance to win.”
Against Wakeland in Game 1, Catalon had a two-RBI triple that tied the game at 4-4 before the Wolverines claimed a 6-4 victory.
Catalon said he tries to bring leadership and use his experience to help “lead my team to victory.”
The Legacy pitcher said he felt confident as his team moved forward in the postseason because everyone did his part on the field.
“I know that each game, our team gives it everything we have, including the coaching staff,” Catalon said.
McMullen said Catalon was one of the keys to Legacy making a run at a state title and said his dedication and perseverance always impress him.
“Kendall has meant a lot to our team,” McMullen said. “This year, he was the best leadoff hitter in our district in my mind, and he has pitched great in the playoffs, being our Game 3 starter. Last year, he had a great season and was on the mound in Game 3 when we lost to Corsicana. To see him gain that experience and bounce back this year and pitch great when our team needed it has been great to see.”
Catalon’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Cam Newton or Braxton Miller
Favorite Sports Team: Carolina Panthers
Favorite Food: Ribs
Favorite Movie: Fate of the Furious
Favorite TV Show: 30 for 30
Book Currently Reading: Uncommon (by Tony Dungy)
Favorite Musical Performer: Kanye West or Jay Z
