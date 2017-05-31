Mansfield Legacy track runner hopes to fill standout sister’s shoes

When Ja’Leesa Giles won two gold medals for Mansfield Legacy High School at this year’s state track and field meet, her biggest supporter was there to cheer her on.
Ja’Lyric Giles, Ja’Leesa’s younger sister, is looking to follow in her big sister’s footsteps next season following a track and field career that has been nothing short of remarkable.
Ja’Leesa is headed to the University of Oklahoma in the fall, and coach Lacy Beckler said her impact on the Legacy track and field team has been huge.
“Ja’Leesa has been a vital part of the program at Legacy,” Beckler said. “She has been a strong leader and role model for the girls not only on the track, but in the classroom. Her teammates look to her and this shows that she has strong character and that she has left a lasting ‘legacy’ that other girls will strive to follow. She will be greatly missed next year.”
Her accomplishments have motivated me to try harder, no matter how hard it seems. ... I am proud and honored to call her my big sister.
- Legacy sophomore Ja’Lyric Giles, on being a teammate of older sister Ja’Leesa
Ja’Leesa won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash events in the girls Class 5A division, and she was still not completely satisfied with her effort at the state meet.
“At the time, I felt both races could have been faster, but it was competitive,” Ja’Leesa said. “I managed to finish with gold medals, so I was still over the moon and very satisfied standing on that podium.”
Beckler said she could not have asked for more from Ja’Leesa at the state meet.
“Ja’Leesa was well-prepared for state,” Beckler said. “When we left on our trip, I could tell by her demeanor that she was confident and ready to compete. This proved to be true in her first race, the 100m. Her start was her focus, and 30 (meters) out of the starting blocks, I knew that she had the race won. I am proud of her tenacity and fierceness as she competed.
“She had run in lane three previous years at state and was not satisfied with her performances, and when she was assigned lane three again, it became a possible mental block. With much mental preparation, she showed Texas that the third time’s a charm in lane three. Double state champ — can’t ask for much more, and a better way to end her senior season.”
Ja’Lyric is a sophomore at Legacy this season and said having the opportunity to compete on the same team as her sister was special for her.
“She would always push me and I would push her,” Ja’Lyric said. “It was very exciting to be on two relays with her, getting tips and tricks from her that made us better as a whole was also very cool.”
Ja’Lyric said she does have some big shoes to fill with Ja’Leesa’s departure for college, but added that she has also been a good example.
“Her accomplishments have motivated me to try harder, no matter how hard it seems,” Ja’Lyric said. “That even if I don’t make it the first time, I have to work harder and run faster so that I can the next time. She motivates me to keep pushing until it’s all over ... then push some more. I am proud and honored to call her my big sister.”
