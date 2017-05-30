Mansfield Legacy ‘powers’ into state golf top 10

The Mansfield Legacy boys golf team made a second-day charge and finished among the top 10 teams at the recent Class 5A state tournament. In the process, Jackson Powers’ second-day effort also pushed him into the top finishers as an individual.
The Broncos finished sixth as a team in 5A.
Powers, a sophomore, shot a 75-73 for 148 and tied for 8th place. That finish was just seven strokes behind the state champion from Highland Park.
Playing among four seniors, Powers was able to reach a season goal by just making it to the state tournament.
“We pulled through on the second day of regionals,” Powers said. “It gave me one more tournament with my four seniors, who I love like brothers. It gave me two final rounds with them. I feel like I’ve grown as a person around them.”
I wanted to make it to state for the senior guys. We didn’t know if the final round at the 18th green at regionals would be the last we play together.
- Legacy sophomore Jackson Powers
Those four “brothers” are Trevor Mellott, Chandler Blanton, Lucas Carter and Josiah de Leon.
Blanton was the next highest finisher for the Broncos at 79-74 for 153. Mellott shot a 76-79 for 155. Carter finished with a 168 total and de Leon with 188.
The Broncos went to the state meet last year as well, and the experience seemed to have come in handy.
“It made a whole lot of difference,” Powers said of the repeat trip to Wolfdancer Golf Club outside of Austin. “We were more prepared and used to the pressure. We were nervous wrecks last year. This year, we knew how things go and we were in a more relaxed state of mind.”
Landing in the top 10 was also another goal Powers set for himself, but he wasn’t sure he’d make that a reality after the first day.
He said his short game — his strength, he said — was working early the first day, but his irons were off.
“The irons came back to me on the second day,” he said, “and if they hadn’t shown up, I wouldn’t have placed as high.”
Powers’ short game of chipping and putting is mostly by feel, he said. “There are technically-sound guys and me, who feels the shot. I just have a feel for it,” he said.
That feel has been years in the making. Powers said his family got him started playing at age 4 and he’s been with the game he loves since then, with the exception of a brief break at age 10 to play baseball.
“I’ve grown up playing golf. All the worries or stresses of my life disappear,” Powers said of the game which his grandfather regards as “the best sport out there.”
Now, Powers will play in summer tournaments in hopes of further increasing his presence in the sport with the hopes of eventually playing golf in the college ranks.
Looking on his two years of high school golf experience, Powers said he and his teammates will always feel they could have finished higher at the state meet. They gained appreciation for just reaching it, though, after the close call of almost not advancing past the regional tournament.
“I wanted to make it to state for the senior guys,” he said. “We didn’t know if the final round at the 18th green at regionals would be the last we play together.”
Coming back, Powers will be the lone returning starter for head coach Chris Word.
“We have the best golf coach,” Powers said. “He cares for us, puts up with us and our complaining. He means so much to us.”
Comments