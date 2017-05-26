Mansfield Legacy baseball battles Forney in regional semis

The Mansfield Legacy baseball team continued its romp through the playoffs with a series victory over Burleson Centennial last week, but now is in the midst of a battle with Forney after dropping Game 1, 5-0 on Thursday.
Coach Chris McMullen said before the series began that Forney should present a serious challenge this week and said his team will have its work cut out for it.
“I expect another tough series,” McMullen said. “Forney has a really good team, and Coach [Jason] Farrow will have them ready to go. We have to come out ready from the first pitch.”
Ryan Hill also collected a hit for the Broncos in Game 1, in which Forney ran out its ace pitcher and Texas A&M signee Jonathan Childress.
There can be so many high moments in a game and low moments that we don’t want our kids getting caught up in that.
- Legacy baseball coach Chris McMullen
Play resumes at 8 p.m. Friday at Dallas Baptist University. A Game 3, if necessary, would be played at 3 p.m. Saturday at DBU.
Legacy defeated Burleson Centennial to reach the regional semifinals, and McMullen said he was pleased with the way his team hung in there.
“I thought our team performed well,” McMullen said. “We knew going into the series that Burleson Centennial was a very good team and we had to play at a high level throughout the series to have a chance at winning. It was a back a forth series that was very intense and our kids played really well.”
McMullen said he had a couple of standout performances in the series, as well.
“Ryan Hill pitched a complete-game shutout in Game 2 and also led our team with a batting average of .625 for the series,” McMullen said. “Kendall Catalon pitched a complete game in Game 3, only allowing three hits. Sophomore Nate Rombach hit .600 for the series and did a great job behind the plate catching. And senior Grant Moore had two home runs that swung the momentum our way and also delivered five RBI in the series. It really was a team effort. Everyone had a big contribution at some point.”
McMullen said that the run his team has had is being fueled by his players’ discipline.
“I think more than anything, our guys have done a good job of staying the course throughout the game,” McMullen said. “We talk about it all the time that you have a play a full seven. Regardless if we are up or behind during the game, stay focused on the next pitch [or] next play. There can be so many high moments in a game and low moments that we don’t want our kids getting caught up in that.
“We want to get ready for the next pitch or next play and try to execute that. We feel that if we do that, we will like where we are at the end of the game.”
As the Broncos move forward in the playoffs, McMullen said his team is extremely motivated.
“Our guys are confident,” McMullen said. “They are a fun group to be around. We played well in a tough district which prepared us for playoffs, and they know that every team we go up against is going to be a really good team and they will have to play well.”
