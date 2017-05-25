Mansfield Legacy outfielder worked his way up from part-time role

Sometimes, perseverance is the key to achieving a goal, and outfielder Carter Steenbakkers of the Mansfield Legacy baseball team understands this well.
Steenbakkers has emerged as one of the Broncos’ most prolific offensive players in this his senior season, but last season, it was in doubt as to whether he’d even get to start.
“As a junior, it was tough for him to get playing time being behind some very good outfielders,” Coach Chris McMullen said.
“However, Carter made the choice to continue to work hard every day in practice even though he wasn’t getting much playing time. That sent a message to our coaching staff that this was a player who was committed to getting better. Those are the kind of players we want in our program.”
Steenbakkers hit .370 for the regular season and led the Broncos in hits during district play.
The Legacy outfielder said he employed a couple of strategies to earn a starting spot this season.
“Yeah, I would say I’ve progressed a lot since last year, especially hitting-wise,” Steenbakkers said. “I would say I’ve gained more power, which is what has helped me earn a starting spot. I was very determined. I think a key factor in earning that spot was not only making it to every workout I could during the fall, but also the extra work I put in hitting off of a tee at home every chance I got.”
Legacy defeated Burleson Centennial in the regional quarterfinals to reach the regional semifinals this week against Forney, and Steenbakkers said he was pleased with how the postseason was unfolding.
“The playoffs have gone well so far, and I think that I’ve played pretty good,” Steenbakkers said. “One thing I’ve learned is that baseball really does take a team effort. You can’t win if you’re playing for yourself instead of the team. Because of that, I think I’ve been good at taking care of my job on the team, which allows my teammates to do the same and helps us to be successful in these close playoff games.”
McMullen said Steenbakkers’ impact on the team cannot be underestimated for his teammates and players to come.
“Having players like Carter are very important,” McMullen said. “Because of the work he has put into this year, he has a strong desire to win and it means something to him. That is contagious, and especially being a senior, he has a sense of urgency to win now. Beyond this year, Carter serves as a great example to other players in our program.
“Future players in our program see that just because you aren’t getting the playing time you want doesn’t give you an excuse to not work hard. The mindset has to be that every day is a chance to get better, because you never know when your opportunity will come and you have to be ready.”
Steenbakkers’ Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Bryce Harper
Favorite Team: Texas Rangers
Favorite Food: Barbecue brisket
Favorite Movie: Moneyball
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite Musical Performer: Luke Bryan
Comments