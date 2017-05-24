Does Legacy have the dirtiest player in the area?

She’s aggressive as the shortstop for the Mansfield Legacy softball team. Meagan Dake will go to all measures to field the ball and make a play. But she’ll do it with good sportsmanship.
“I’ll run through a wall to get to a ball,” she said. “My one goal is to stop the ball and get the runner out.”
That may help explain why she takes pride in being the player covered head-to-toe by infield dirt.
During the course of Legacy softball’s playoff run this year, there have been plenty of players stepping up for the Lady Broncos, but very few are making their mark by hitting their own expectations.
We’re out there to win, but we have to have fun. If not, it’s not really worth it.
- Meagan Dake on her leadership philosophy
Dake, a senior, has been — by some accounts — the hardest working player on the Legacy roster.
But that’s no surprise to those who know the team and what Dake has brought to the table for the last four years.
“Meagan is the kid that just wants to win and play well,” said Legacy head coach Amie Prater.
Consistency in work ethic yields a determined player who has helped Legacy charge into the fourth round of the playoffs. Legacy dropped the series to The Colony to end the Lady Broncos’ season.
“I just try to be the best I can and give it my all every time I step on the field,” Dake said.
Giving it her best is working out well.
Dake was hitting .481 going into the playoff series with The Colony with 11 home runs. That’s just four shy of the single-season record for Legacy.
She characterizes herself as a fighter at the plate. If she goes down once, she’s prepared to make adjustments and fight back the next trip up to the plate.
And Dake knows it’s not just her fight, though.
“With Erin (Keating) before me, my job is to get her in or move her over,” Dake said. “If I can’t do it, I have faith that the people behind me will do it.”
With her performance at the plate, though, there was always a strong likelihood Dake would do it herself.
Dake broke down her hitting philosophy as taught to her by her dad and select team coach: “Hit the ball. Drive the ball. Just put a good, hard swing on it.”
Setting an example and leading on the field seems to come naturally, too, for Dake.
“She’s always the loudest on the field,” Prater acknowledged. “You can’t mistake her voice, because you can hear her over a crowd.”
Dake said she accepts the leadership tag but prides herself in assessing her teammates in how best to lead them.
“I feel them out to get a message across,” Dake said. “I let the girls do what they do. But we have some fun. We’re out there to win, but we have to have fun. If not, it’s not really worth it.”
After she’s through having fun at Legacy, Dake will play next year for East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.
“I met the coaches and it’s a family-oriented program,” Dake said. “Ada cares for the girls, care about their town and the program. Destini Anderson is the head coach and she’s very godly and they bring that into it.”
Now, Dake will wash her uniform a last time and prepare to dirty a new uniform next season.
