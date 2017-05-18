Sophomore catcher plays crucial role for Legacy baseball

Nathan Rombach came through in a big way for the Mansfield Legacy baseball team in its bi-district series last week against Burleson.
The catcher homered for the Broncos in an 8-5 victory against the Elks in Game 2 to help lead his team to victory and an appearance in the area round against Dallas Hillcrest, which it also swept to reach the regional quarterfinals.
The Broncos defeated Burleson in two straight games (4-3, 8-5), and Rombach said he was pleased with the way his team performed.
“The Burleson series was very fun to play in,” Rombach said. “Burleson was a great team with great coaches. Our team had to adjust a little bit to the playoff atmosphere, but after we adjusted, we played well and were able to beat them in the first two games.”
Rombach finished the regular season with a .407 batting average, 33 hits, 26 RBI and four home runs, and said he tries to “bring a great attitude and mindset everyday” and “to always work hard and go the extra mile to succeed.”
Coach Chris McMullen said that one of the most important things Rombach brings to the team is that he makes the game easier for other players.
“He is a really good player, and our returning varsity players recognized that early on,” McMullen said. “Nate has done a great job being our catcher this year and gives our pitchers a lot of confidence that they can throw their off-speed pitches without having to worry about a passed ball.
“Our pitchers also have confidence in him to throw out base runners trying to steal.”
Rombach also does his part offensively for the Broncos.
“Nate hits third in the lineup, and pitchers started pitching to him more carefully the second round of district,” McMullen said. “This allowed other hitters in our lineup to get more pitches to hit. To hit third in our lineup, being our catcher, which is one of the most physically and mentally demanding positions on the field, and do it at a high level as a sophomore is very impressive. Not many can do it.
“He has put it in a lot of extra work this year outside of school that most people don’t know about and he would never mention. Because of his work ethic and talent, nobody on our team has been surprised by his success.”
Rombach said he is excited as his team continues to move forward in the postseason and said he is confident Legacy can have a good run.
“I feel like the team is playing great going into the upcoming rounds,” Rombach said. “We have great players at every position, and I know we have to potential to make a very long run.”
Rombach’s Favorites
Athlete: Buster Posey
Sports Team: Texas Rangers
Movie: The Sandlot
Food: Steak
TV show: MLB Tonight
Musician: Luke Bryan
