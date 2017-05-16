Mansfield Lake Ridge sophomore snares two golds, state-meet record

Mansfield Lake Ridge track star Jasmine Moore won gold in the triple jump and long jump as a freshman at the UIL state track and field meet last season, so it wasn’t a complete surprise when she repeated in both events this year.
But Moore also accomplished another of her goals along the way. She set a new state meet record.
On her sixth and final attempt in her specialty, the triple jump, she flew past 43 feet — 43-04.75 to be exact — soaring past the previous 5A meet record of 42-08.25, set by LaToya Phelps of Greenville in 2001.
“At area and regionals, I had jumped high 42s,” Moore said afterward. “So I felt like I could jump a 43.”
I just tried to stay focused and treat this more like a business trip and do what I needed to do.
- Lake Ridge sophomore Jasmine Moore on her second trip to the state meet
After leaping 40-05.75 in her first attempt, Moore jumped 42-02 on her second. That mark would have been good enough for the gold, but Moore wanted more. Fouls on two of her next three attempts left only the sixth and final jump remaining.
“On my third and fifth attempts, I scratched on some monster jumps,” Moore said, indicating she felt they would have been beyond 43 feet, if legal. “I was trying to replicate those, but get on the board and not scratch.”
She did, and now has a place in the record book.
“I just wanted to do everything I already knew how to do,” she said. “I didn’t want to change anything up or try to do something new. I just tried to stay focused and treat this more like a business trip and do what I needed to do.”
“I was just kind of relieved [to get the record]. I was happy because I had worked hard to get there, and to know that I finally got it, I was happy about it.”
After setting a record on Day 1 of the meet, Moore returned on Friday to land another gold in long jump, even though the performance fell short of her personal expectations. Her distance of 19-6 was almost four inches better than second place, but also four inches short of her gold-winning jump a year ago.
“I think I’m a better jumper that that,” she said. “I feel like I’m at least a high 20-foot jumper. I wasn’t really happy about it, but I wanted to win and get the 10 points for my team. As long as I did that, I guess I was pleased.”
Moore also helped her team with points in the 4x100 relay, which won a silver medal, and the 4x400 relay, which finished fourth. The Lake Ridge girls finished second overall as a team. Their point total of 78 — 20 behind an impressive McKinney North squad – would have won the team title in most years.
“Just to see everyone do well in their own events, it was exciting because everyone had worked so hard,” Moore said. “To see it all come together was great.”
Lake Ridge’s Faith Ette also claimed a gold medal in Austin, topping the podium in shot put. Valencia Bullock finished behind Moore in triple jump, giving the Lady Eagles a 1-2 finish in that event. Kelly Rowe won silver in the 100-meters, while Ariel Ford grabbed silver in the 400.
For Moore, the high school season may be over, but there’s little time to rest. She leaves for Cuba next week as part of a select team of 28 athletes from around the country to compete in the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation 2017 Caribbean Scholastic Invite. Next month, Moore will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the elite New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet.
