Lake Ridge softball’s nemesis awaits in playoffs

The Mansfield Lake Ridge softball team may be up against a tall obstacle as it enters the third round of the playoffs.
The Lady Eagles will face district rival Midlothian this week in the 5A Region II quarterfinals in their first playoff appearance in school history. The obstacle — or not — is the fact that they lost the previous two season games to Midlothian.
“We did not play them very well and we were not at our best,” said Lake Ridge head coach Cindy Manley of the previous games.
“I told the girls we have the opportunity to play really, really well. They are so excited and fired up. The kids want to play the Midlothian series. They’re starting to embrace it. We’ll have fun with a three-game series.
“I don’t see them (Midlothian) walking in cocky. I don’t know who it favors,” Manley said.
The series will start at Lake Ridge on Thursday and move to Midlothian Heritage for Friday’s game. If a Game 3 is needed, it will be at Lake Ridge on Saturday. All games are set for 7 p.m.
The Lady Eagles are in the regional quarterfinals because of an 8-0 win over Seagoville in the area round.
“We had to work a little and it was good for us to bear down. We know the next round won’t be anything like that, but (the Seagoville pitcher) throws like the Midlothian pitcher does, so it was good for us to see that kind of pitching.”
Mansfield Legacy will join Lake Ridge in the regional quarterfinals after it scored four touchdowns against Dallas Woodrow Wilson, a 28-0 spanking.
The Lady Broncos amassed 25 hits and hit five home runs in the game. But they know the next step will take much more focus.
Burleson Centennial will come to Legacy to begin the series on Thursday at 7 p.m. and then will host Legacy on Friday. If a Game 3 is required, the series-deciding game will move to a neutral field at Kennedale on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Centennial had earlier eliminated Summit in the first round of the playoffs, 6-5.
Mansfield, after claiming a district title and a first-round win, found a three-game series with El Paso Coronado too much. The Lady Tigers are out after losing Game 3 16-11 to Coronado.
