Lake Ridge basketball player succeeding in long jump

Langdon Williams soared above the court for the Mansfield Lake Ridge basketball team. Now, he’s found success at a different kind of jumping on the track and field team.
Williams was not expected to win the long jump event at this year’s regional meet, but that is exactly what he did, and so did his team.
The senior has never competed in the long jump prior to this season, and coach Michael Prewitt said he has come a long way.
“We are incredibly proud of Langdon,” Prewitt said. “His winning the regional championship in the long jump is the culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work. This is his first year long jumping, and his progression has been remarkable. He has improved at every single meet that he has gone to this year.”
Williams said that the regional track meet is something that he will never forget, but added that he still sees room for improvement.
“I feel like my performance at the regional track meet was decent,” Williams said. “My goal was to qualify for state so in my first jumps, I was holding back trying not to scratch. The regional track meet was special, because I was definitely the underdog, so to win it was a huge accomplishment.”
The Lake Ridge senior said his goal for state is pretty straightforward.
“My objective for state is to win it all,” Williams said. “I want to leave my mark in this event, and the best way to do that is to win gold.”
Williams will be joined by teammates T.J. Graham in the high jump, Zion Smith in the 800 meters and the Lake Ridge boys 4x200 meter relay team.
Prewitt and Williams both credit assistant coach James Whisenhunt with elevating Williams’ game this season, and Prewitt said that overall, region went very well for Lake Ridge.
“I was tremendously happy with our effort at the regional meet,” Prewitt said. “The athletes did a great job of competing and adjusting to the changing schedule and weather conditions. Winning track meets is always a goal of our program, so being the 2017 Class 5A Region II champions is a major accomplishment for us.
Prewitt said the expectations for state are mainly for his athletes to do their best, and hopefully, bringing home some hardware.
“Our goal for the state meet is to perform at the best of our ability,” Prewitt said. “We always want our kids to set their season’s best marks at the state meet. We would also love to medal at the state meet.
“By making state you are already setting yourself apart as one of the top nine athletes in your event in the state, but finishing in the top three and being on the awards stand at state is the ultimate accomplishment in our sport.”
Williams’ Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Russell Westbrook
Favorite Sports Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Favorite Food: Pancakes
Favorite TV Show: Bleach
Book Currently Reading: Then There Was One
Favorite Performer: Kendrick Lamar
