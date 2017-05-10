Junior’s versatility a boon to Legacy baseball

The Mansfield Legacy baseball team is in the postseason once again, and shortstop/pitcher Ryan Hill is a big part of the reason why.
Hill contributed plenty of wins, strikeouts and a low ERA to the Broncos’ effort, but it is Hill’s versatility that coach Chris McMullen said makes him such an important part of the program.
“Ryan brings a lot to our team,” McMullen said. “He is a very versatile player. As a sophomore last year, he stepped up and won the job as our starting second base. Later during district, our starting third baseman had an arm injury, and we moved Ryan over to third base halfway to district and he did a tremendous job filling in for the rest of the year and in playoffs. Very impressive for a sophomore.
“This year we had planned to play Ryan again at second base, but our starting shortstop tore his ACL in our second tournament and we decided to slide Ryan over to shortstop, and he has done a great job.”
Hill said he is satisfied with how the season has gone to this point.
“This has been a very successful season, and we have been playing really well as a team,” Hill said. “Everyone brings something to the team in their own way, which has made us exceptionally successful this year.”
Hill said to have a good run in the playoffs, “we need to maintain focus and play as team like we have been doing all year.”
Hill and his family relocated to Texas from South Carolina in 2015, and by 2016 he was already a starting player for the varsity baseball team.
The Legacy junior said he has a couple of objectives for this season, both personally and as a team.
“Our goals this year as a team are to give 100 percent for every play and grow as young men to be a positive impact on the community,” Hill said. “My personal goals this season are to work hard academically and to continue to grow and develop on the field.”
McMullen said that one of the things that makes him so excited about Hill’s future with Legacy is that he already seems to get what the coaching staff is trying to accomplish.
“Ryan understands the big picture of what we are trying to do and doesn’t get too down on himself or too high on himself,” McMullen said. “He continues to come out every day ready to work. He isn’t content with his success and always strives to get better.”
