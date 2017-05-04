Tigers pitcher looks to lead in postseason

Work ethic cannot be taught, and for the Mansfield baseball team’s pitcher Chandler Grigsby, this is certainly not a problem.
Grigsby has helped the Tigers to a 20-7-1 season record and 11-2 mark in district heading into the regular season finale against Nort Crowley on Friday.
Mansfield finished as district runner-up behind Arlington Martin, and Grigsby said he is pleased with how things have unfolded
“I think this season has gone very well and I really like the team that we are working with this year,” Grigsby said. “We have great team chemistry and I’ve tried to bring a positive attitude and energy throughout the season.”
Grigsby has also brought a 3-2 record and 32 strikeouts this season and said he wants to focus his efforts on finishing out his high school career strong.
“My personal goal is to give it everything I’ve got and enjoy my last high school baseball season,” Grigsby said. “As a team, I’m glad we’ve made playoffs and I’m eager to make a strong run with this team.”
Grigsby is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Athletic Leadership Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Mansfield High School and also enjoys rock climbing.
In order to make a good run in the postseason, Grigsby said it will take a couple of things from him and his teammates.
“We need to keep our bats alive and continue to have good approaches,” Grigsby said. “We need to keep competing on the mound with solid defense behind us. We can’t lose our intensity.”
Coach Randy Davis said he has come to rely on Grigsby a great deal to provide leadership this season, but said that one quality definitely stands out above the rest.
“Chandler has many outstanding qualities that he brings to the team,” Davis said. “What stands out the most is his work ethic. His work ethic is off the charts. He is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the weight room, in class, or during practice, he gives 100 at all times.
“I think because of this he has earned the respect of his teammates and has become a great leader.”
