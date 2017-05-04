Legacy speedster besting personal records, heading to state

There’s no better time to be turning in your best performances of the year than heading into the state track and field meet, and Mansfield Legacy’s Ja’Leesa Giles is certainly following the formula.
The senior sprinter earned silver medals in both the 100m and 200m events at the 5A Region II track and field meet last weekend at UT Arlington to qualify for the state meet.
Giles has set personal best times in the 100m and 200m this year. She also ran a personal best in the 400m earlier in the season in addition to helping lead the 4x100 relay to the regional meet — a first for Legacy.
It all pays off with a trip to the state meet in Austin on May 11-12.
At the first meet of the year, Giles ran a 12.15 in the 100m and a 24.67 in the 200m. Slowly but surely, her times came down and she eventually recorded times of 11.55 and 23.77, respectively, at the area round meet.
Last year at state, Giles finished second in the 200m, turning in a time of 23.99.
Focused sprint work has been part of the regimen for Giles, who said that her initial success had been a bit of a surprise.
“It was a shock to me at first, but it feels good to see the improvement, and I kept going,” Giles said.
That sort of improvement wasn’t a surprise to Legacy girls coach Lacy Beckler.
“She has always been an impressive athlete, but this year she has had an intensity and work ethic that is unmatched from previous years,” Beckler said. “This season has been an absolute blast coaching Ja’Leesa and watching her accomplish her personal goals.”
Her goals are constantly being updated, but the hopes of more medal stand appearances and a special achievement still await.
Giles said what excited her almost as much as any PR was the work being done by the relay.
“When we selected to run in the Texas Relays, I was just over the moon,” Giles said. “I just believe in it so much and didn’t give up hope.”
The opportunity to be a part of a group effort was very enticing for Giles, especially as another member of the quartet is her younger sister, Ja’Lyric. The relay qualified for the regional finals but fell just short of a state qualifying time.
That desire to work as a team led Giles to join in the Lady Broncos’ volleyball team this year, too. That aspect of training added greater strength for her track season, Giles said.
Beckler said her tenacity at practice, meets and in the classroom is paying off for Giles.
“Not only has she gone undefeated this season (through the area meet) with personal bests, she also stepped in for her team and participated in the triple jump and tackled the 400m, running a season best of 56.27, Beckler said.
Giles said she ran the 400 “more willingly” this season. “I got more comfortable with it — and the pain that goes with it,” she quipped. “It’s a hard race.”
So, what’s the limit for Giles looking ahead?
“I’d like to hit 22 (in the 200m). It’s fun to think about.”
Giles also has her sights set on lowering her 100m time down to 11.4 or even 11-flat.
“This is definitely her most dominant season on the track, and I cannot wait to watch her work come into fruition in the postseason,” Beckler said.
And her goals aren’t just on the track. Giles has been just as impressive with her academics.
“Ja’Leesa excels greatly in the classroom,” Beckler added.
She was one of two finalists for the AVID Dell Scholarship and was also awarded first place in the District 11 Masonic Scholarship contest.
Giles said she had narrowed down her list of college offers and was hoping to make a decision prior to the state meet and relieve some of the burden.
Among those vying for her talents are Texas, Arkansas, UT Arlington, Houston and Oklahoma.
