Lake Ridge, Legacy make the most of one-game format

Strong pitching and consistent hitting put softball teams like Mansfield Lake Ridge and Mansfield Legacy in a confident situation for any best-of-three playoff series. But both teams made their one-game series work in their favor as each collected bi-district round victories.
Mansfield also advances in the playoffs, but the Lady Tigers used a two-game sweep to move on.
Lake Ridge, beating Granbury 5-2, moves on to the second round to play Seagoville on Friday at Cedar Hill. It will be another one-game area round playoff.
Still, the Granbury win gives the Lady Eagles added confidence.
“We should have hit a little better,” Lake Ridge head coach Cindy Manley said. “But my pitcher (Katy Gonzales) played well and so did our defense.”
Morgan Brannon was able to register a double for Lake Ridge.
It would appear likely the Lady Eagles will see district foe Midlothian in the regional quarterfinals the following week. Midlothian is the only district team to sweep Lake Ridge, but the playoffs are a little different.
Legacy had a decisive win over Cleburne, 8-1, and will move on to face Dallas Woodrow Wilson this week.
The area round game with Wilson will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. The field location had yet to be finalized, but Legacy head coach Amie Prater said it will likely be either at Grand Prairie or South Grand Prairie for a one-game series.
A win would likely put Legacy up against Burleson Centennial in the Region II quarterfinals next week.
In the Cleburne contest, the Lady Broncos started off strong, scoring seven runs in the first two innings.
But the game settled in after that point and Legacy maintained a consistent level of play.
“We jumped out so early and we’re aggressive early, but we lost that sense of urgency,” Prater said. “It’s that urgency that fuels us. It puts runs on the board, big plays on the bases. We lost that push all of a sudden.”
Although the Lady Broncos lost the urgency at the plate, they stayed sharp in the field, including a momentum-saving throw-out at home by Legacy right fielder Gabby Arguijo.
“It was a great team win,” Prater said. “We know what we need to work on.”
Mansfield will face El Paso Coronado after taking care of Abilene in a two-game sweep.
The Lady Tigers picked up 2-0 and 8-3 wins in a home-and-home format.
Hayley Morse picked up a home run in the first game, part of a two-run second inning that would stand.
Morse also added a dinger in the second game and was joined in the home run club by Paxton Scheurer, Sarah Reinke and Rasheda Townsend.
The details for the next round with Coronado had not been settled over the weekend, said Mansfield head coach Jennifer Haltom.
Coronado advanced to meet Mansfield by getting past Odessa Permian, including a walk-off win in the second game of the series.
Mansfield Summit dropped a hard-fought game to Burleson Centennial, 6-5 to end the Lady Jaguars’ season.
The Lady Jags were down 5-0 after three innings but evened things up in the fourth, scoring five times.
Centennial would push across a run in the top of the sixth for the deciding run.
“I was so very proud of the team’s tenacious attitude,” said Summit head coach Scotty Hale. “They fought so hard all season, especially this last week in the playoffs. I thought they might be a little nervous, but it never showed. This team had great heart.”
It took some of that heart to come through late in the season to post a win over Timberview to grab the final playoff spot.
