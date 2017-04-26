Wolves look to top Summit, avenge close loss

When the Mansfield Summit and Mansfield Timberview baseball teams squared off earlier this month it was a hotly contested game, and Jaguars coach Chris Peacock said he expects more of the same when the two teams meet this week.
Summit defeated Timberview by a score of 5-4 on April 4 at Timberview High School and will try to make it a sweep at 7 p.m. on Friday when they host the Wolves in both teams’ season finales.
“I expect for this to be another close game,” Peacock said. “Timberview competes very hard and very well and is always a difficult opponent to play against.”
Both teams were on the outside looking in heading into this week of play, and Peacock said the thing that strikes him the most is how much talent District 10-5A possesses.
“This district is once again very balanced from top to bottom,” Peacock said. “As has been shown throughout the district season, anybody can beat anybody on any given night, so you have to be prepared to play well every time out. There are so many good coaches and high-level players that it makes for great competition throughout the district season.”
Regardless of how things turn out on the season, Peacock said he is proud of his team and said he hopes his players take away a couple of things from this season.
“We certainly had to battle our way through quite a bit of adversity this season, and I really hope that our players take away resiliency and toughness when facing adversity,” Peacock said. “We have been very proud of how they have continued to compete and battle.”
Timberview coach Bobby Johnson could not be reached for comment.
In other action, Mansfield Lake Ridge will host Waxahachie at 7 p.m. on Friday, while Mansfield Legacy will be traveling to Red Oak on the same time and date.
Mansfield will wrap up its regular season at 7 p.m. on April 28 by hosting North Crowley.
