Top Lake Ridge hitter is also a standout pitcher

One of the area’s best hitters is also one of the top pitchers in Tarrant County, and the Mansfield Lake Ridge baseball team is the beneficiary.
Brandon Uhse was batting .419 with 17 RBI as of last Wednesday, but also had 43 strikeouts on the mound for the Eagles, and coach Greg Ross said Uhse is having an excellent season.
“He has been a two year starter in our program that brings confidence, leadership and dedication with great work ethics,” Ross said. “He has been an important part of our team because of his leadership. He show a great deal of passion for the game, which is noticed by his teammates.”
With Lake Ridge cruising toward the playoffs, Uhse said he is pleased with how things have unfolded to this point.
“My thoughts on the season are that we’ve put together some great wins, and most of the games we’ve lost, they’ve been a real battle that we’ve always been in and don’t give up,” Uhse said. “But we’ve got to continue to build from our mistakes and finish the season strong.”
Uhse is also an accomplished bowler and a member of the Lake Ridge bowling team, which has reached state the last two years. He said no matter the sport, it is important for him to do whatever he needs to do in order to help his team win.
“What I try to bring to the team is to be a team player, not being selfish as in if my team needs me to get a bunt down I’ll do it,” Uhse said. “If I have to get a hit and run down, I’ll sacrifice my at bat for those things. I also want to be a leader and someone who brings the team together to have great chemistry and being able to play together really well.”
Uhse said his personal goal for this season is to win district MVP, be the best hitter in the district and have “my name known in the area,” and said his team goals are for Lake Ridge to make the playoffs and have a good run.
“For us to have a good run in the playoffs, we need to get out of our own heads and just play like we know how to and we will be completely fine,” Uhse said. “We have to have strong outings from our pitchers and keep hitting like we know how, and we will be just fine.”
