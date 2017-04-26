Lake Ridge hitters take different paths to same destination

The strong push by the Mansfield Lake Ridge softball team at the end of the regular season has seen freshmen and juniors alike come on strong at the plate.
They may be on opposite corners of the infield, but Kate Tovar, a junior first baseman, and Brileigh Peters, a freshman at third base, have finally gotten on the same streak. With the playoffs looming, it’s all coming together at the right time.
What has been a difference between the two is that Tovar started strong and stayed hot, while Peters has seen a slow rise in her production.
Tovar has been on a torrid pace, hitting .517, while Peters was in the .300’s early but has now taken her average over .400.
In Tuesday’s pivotal game against Mansfield Timberview, Peters went 4-for-5, including two home runs, while Tovar went 3-for-5 with a home run and a tie-breaking RBI double in the seventh inning en route to a 13-11 win.
On the field, Tovar and Peters have a lot in common. Tovar had played third base until this year and has also played catcher.
Peters said she’s at third most of the time and feels she’s filling a need for the Lady Eagles at the spot. She said she can also play catcher.
Tovar said she had been a bit of a slump through most of last year but was determined to make this year different.
“I told myself this is the year I’m going to come back up to where I was, and the focus was to get the bat on the ball,” Tovar said. She noted it took some time getting used to the difference between the pitching in varsity softball and in the select league she played in last summer.
Like those before her, Tovar said that leading the younger players was part of the mindset for this season. There’s plenty of work there to be done, as Lake Ridge starts three freshmen and three sophomores, along with two juniors and one senior.
Tutoring on the field has resulted in the Lady Eagles’ first-ever playoff appearance in the program’s five-year history.
“The younger girls have had their ups and downs, and the older girls have tried to guide them in the right way and set an example for next year,” Tovar said.
For Peters, the climb in her batting average came down to getting used to the intensity of varsity softball, along with the guidance of older players.
She said she never felt excluded by her older teammates.
“They’ve taken me under their wing, and I’ve enjoyed it,” Peters said. “I’ve learned from them how to be more confident and to trust myself at the plate.”
That confidence has helped Peters develop over the course of the season.
“I have to say, my mental awareness at the plate is one of the keys,” Peters said. “There are a lot of the older girls on the team, so I have to step up my level of play. I’m reaching my potential now.”
Comments