Football coaches at Mansfield, Summit expect smoother spring

With May around the corner, traditional mainstays of high school life begin to dot the calendar. Prom. Graduation. And of course, spring football.
For a pair of Mansfield schools, this spring marks the second under their current head coaches. Both Channon Hall at Mansfield Summit and Daniel Maberry at Mansfield took their teams through spring drills a year ago, but anticipate things will be a bit smoother this season.
“I have a complete staff that’s going to go through spring ball this year,” Hall explained. “Last year, there were coaches coming in and out. This year, I feel like the staff is solid and we’re all meshed together well and on the same page. The kids know their expectations, so we’re ready to roll.”
The situation at Mansfield last year was slightly different, given that Maberry had been with the program for years as an assistant. Still, any time someone new takes over, there are changes. Additionally, this was the first time Maberry had the program for an entire offseason.
We don’t want to be good at little bits and pieces. We want to be great at something and have an identity.
- Second-year Summit head coach Channon Hall
“They know what to expect now. We spent our offseason talking about expectations and our goals for the team,” he said. “They understand my expectations and what I expect of them every single day on a daily basis.”
Every coach has his own approach to spring drills, and that can change from year to year given changes in personnel — be that staff or players. Some coaches like to use the spring as a bit of a football Petri dish, experimenting with different things. But that won’t be Hall’s approach.
“There’s no exploring,” he said. “We just want to get solid and we want to be great at what we do. We don’t want to be good at little bits and pieces. We want to be great at something and have an identity.”
With a background as an offensive coordinator, Maberry confesses to having an occasional urge to tinker and experiment with ideas, but sometimes more pressing matters must take priority.
“I think every year it’s a little bit different,” he said. “Some years, going back to my offensive coordinator days, you want to try different things and experiment with things. Sometimes I think it’s more about evaluation and making sure the kids understand what you do fundamentally on every play. I think this year, we’re going to focus on the basics and being as good as we can on those things and being able to execute what we do and what we do well.”
One thing both coaches adamantly agree upon is that the spring is primarily about evaluation.
“A big part of spring will be evaluating players to see what they do well so we can put them in best situation to be successful,” Maberry said.
“There’s no secrets to this game,” Hall added. “We’re going to find people who want to fly around and hit people. We’re going to find linemen that want to be aggressive and nasty. And we’re going to find skill guys that play at a high speed. That’s the plan. We’re going to keep it simple so we can see who does those things.”
In the case of Mansfield, evaluations will be taking place to fill the shoes of big names like Kennedy Brooks. Maberry feels like that’s a good thing.
“I think they’re real excited,” he said. “I think they’re amped up and ready to go. I think these kids are excited about the challenge of losing some key players and showing everyone what they’re still capable of, because we’ve got some really good players on our team and we’ve got an opportunity to be successful.”
Mansfield gets spring drills underway on Wednesday, while Summit begins May 1.
