Mansfield ISD sends four teams to playoffs

The Mansfield school district has had a banner year in softball, with four of its five schools making the postseason and Mansfield Timberview coming very close.
The Mansfield Legacy softball team, as the District 10-5A champion, will be paired with Cleburne, the fourth-place team from District 9-5A, when bi-district competition begins.
Cleburne prefers that the showdown will be a one-game, winner-take-all affair.
That game is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Haltom High School.
“If we play like we are capable of, and keep on putting up strong offensive, defensive (showings) and pitchers do what they can, we have got a shot to keep going,” said Legacy head coach Amie Prater.
The tiebreaker came into play to send Mansfield Summit’s softball team into the playoffs as it took the fourth-place spot.
Summit, by virtue of am 8-4 win over Timberview, will end a playoff drought. The Lady Jaguars now prepare for Burleson Centennial in the bi-district round.
Summit ended tied with Waxahachie at 7-7, but an 8-6 Mansfield Lake Ridge win over the Lady Indians last Friday meant the Summit sweep of Waxahachie gave it the nod for the final playoff position.
In the third year of head coach Scotty Hale’s tenure with the Lady Jaguars, he’ll lead a group back to the playoffs for the first time in five years.
“That’s why it was so special for the seniors,” Hale said.
Lake Ridge, defeating Waxahachie to finish second in District 10-5A, will face now Granbury in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lady Eagles will also be in a one-game format with the Lady Pirates. Lake Ridge will travel to Weatherford College on Thursday to take on Granbury at 7 p.m.
The Lady Eagles were able to get past Waxahachie with a juggled lineup.
Those Lake Ridge bats were also alive in the week’s earlier game with Timberview, as the Lady Eagles outlasted the Lady Wolves 13-11.
Mansfield, as the second-place finisher in District 4-6A, will match up with Abilene, the third-place team from District 3-6A.
The Lady Tigers offense has been on a tear, and should that keep up, Mansfield is a candidate for a deep playoffs run.
The Mansfield bats have scored 135 runs while the pitching and defense have given up just eight in the last 11 games. That dates back to their last loss — to Arlington Martin, a team they later defeated during their winning streak.
Timberview finished a courageous season but will be forced to sit out the postseason after the loss to Summit.
