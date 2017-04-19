Mansfield outfielder says chemistry key to team’s success

The Mansfield baseball team is comfortably in playoff position as the regular season draws to a close, and the offensive contributions of Grayson Tatrow have been a big part of the reason why.
The Mansfield outfielder is one of the best hitters in the Tigers lineup, and coach Randy Davis said he brings a lot to the table.
“The biggest attributes Grayson brings to the team is his athleticism and competitiveness,” Randy Davis said. “Grayson’s a solid outfielder with great speed and a good arm. He’s an ideal teammate that has an outstanding work ethic and leads by example.”
Tatrow had two home runs and 18 RBI through April 12.
Tatrow said that he is pleased with how his team has played to this point in the season and said he feels good about the direction in which the team is headed.
“I think the season is going well so far, and it has been fun with this team because of the great chemistry we have together and the leadership on this team,” Tatrow said. “I try to bring a positive energy day in and day out and a fun attitude, but at the same time get us focused on the task at hand.”
Tatrow also plays football at Mansfield and is involved with the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which he believes are critical to what he has accomplished in life.
“Without God and academics, I would not be in the position I currently am,” Tatrow said.
Tatrow said the objectives for this season are both personal and team-oriented.
“My goals for this season are to continue to further my skill set, to have good approaches at the plate and continuing improve defensively,” Tatrow said. “Also, being the best teammate I can possibly be on and off the field is important to me.
“The goals I have for this team are to compete every day in practice and take the coaches’ directions. Lastly, we want to compete every game physically and mentally ... and keep working hard. If we do that I feel like we will be in every game we play, no matter what team we face.”
In order for Mansfield to make a run in the playoffs, Tatrow said it will take a couple of things.
“We need to continue to pitch and play great defense, as well as doing our job at the plate,” Tatrow said. “I think we will need to come to practice with the right mindset, which is to get better. Also, keeping the chemistry on the team, as well as listening to the senior leadership and the coaches.”
