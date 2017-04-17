Playoff seeds could come down to the wire in final week

The softball playoffs are just over a week away, and which teams are involved or what seed they may take into the postseason will be decided this week.
Probably.
The biggest question to be answered is what team will join Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield Lake Ridge in District 10-5A.
Along with Midlothian, there’s one room for one more spot, and Mansfield Timberview and Mansfield Summit will be locked in to take that position.
Legacy, which lost to Lake Ridge 9-8 last Thursday, still maintained the grasp on the district lead by virtue of a Midlothian win over the Lady Eagles earlier in the week.
Legacy finishes this week with Summit and Red Oak.
Lake Ridge, however, still has Timberview and Waxahachie to finish the regular season.
All those games play into the seeding and who takes the final spot, as Summit, Waxahachie and Timberview are all still in contention. Timberview, Summit and Waxahachie are tied for the fourth spot.
Many scenarios are open, but here’s the basis for a decision in the standings:
Timberview will play Lake Ridge and finish with Summit. To make it in, a win over Summit is a must, while the Lady Wolves will hope Lake Ridge takes care of business with a win over Waxahachie.
Summit, in addition to the Timberview tilt, must also take on Legacy.
“Even still, there are more scenarios,” said Timberview head coach Rachel Hudson. “But yes, it’s going to come down to Friday night for all three of us.”
As the battle rages for the last spot, Legacy and Lake Ridge are still battling to see who will reign as district champion.
Legacy holds that position by a game entering this week. The Lady Broncos’ games, in addition to Summit, includes a finale with Red Oak.
Should Lake Ridge lose to either Waxahachie or Timberview, the decision goes in favor of Legacy.
Tiebreakers are a round robin, as Legacy has the advantage over Midlothian, Lake Ridge has the edge over Legacy and Midlothian has the sweep over Lake Ridge.
Confused? It could come down to calling ‘even’ or ‘odd.’
“I believe we will either have a play-in or flip for seeding,” said Legacy head coach Amie Prater.
Mansfield is all but locked into second place in District 4-6A with its final game against North Crowley being played early in the week.
The Lady Tigers are a game behind Arlington Martin, a team whose only district loss came to Mansfield.
Going in as the district’s second seed, Mansfield will likely be looking at District 3-6A’s Abilene or Keller Fossil Ridge in the first round.
Mansfield has two elements working in its favor this week.
“It’s nice for our district to end on Tuesday,” Mansfield head coach Jennifer Haltom said. “It makes Friday available for you to scout or pick up a warm-up game.”
Secondly, both Abilene and Ridge will be squaring off against one another in Keller — not in Abilene.
The bi-district round of the playoffs will begin next week, Thursday through Saturday.
First-round pairings will be available at dfwvarsity.com once the districts have completed their schedules.
Comments