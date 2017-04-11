Mansfield Lake Ridge, Legacy prep for tough district track meet

As the 10-5A district track meet gets underway this week, Mansfield ISD schools have a lot to be optimistic about.
Mansfield Lake Ridge coach Michael Prewitt said that he is is feeling confident about the district meet and said he expects the competition to be intense.
“Our district meet is the most competitive in the state of Texas,” Prewitt said. “In every event you can be very talented and be highly ranked in the state and still finish fifth and miss the area meet. I expect our team to compete well. Lancaster and Summit are the clear favorites for the team championships on the boys side.
“Our goals are to have our season’s best performances at the district track meet. We would like to qualify as many athletes as we can for the area track meet.”
Prewitt said that he has a number of athletes he believes have a good shot at moving on to area.
“Langdon Williams, Markeit Steverson and Collin Butler in the long jump have a good chance,” Prewitt said. “They are all ranked in the top four in the district. T.J. Graham and Steverson are ranked in the top three in the triple jump. Graham is also ranked in top in the high jump and Zion Smith and Reece Bowman should finish in the top three in the 800.
“Chris Scott should go in the 400, and Jeremiah Curry has an outside shot in the 200 meters. Zion Smith currently ranks fourth in the 1600-meter run, and our 4x400 meter relays is ranked in the top three as well.”
Legacy coach Trey Bates agreed with Prewitt about the level of competition his team will face at district and said he likes his athletes chances of qualifying for state if they can get out of district.
“It’s going to be very competitive, like always,” Bates said. “If you’re able to get out of our district, you have a good chance at making it to state. I want this to be the best meet they have had this year and improve on what they have done all year.”
Bates said he has a number of athletes he expects to advance to area, and said, “Trent McDonald, Jais Smith, Mark Trevio and Brayden Hodgest are a few individuals, and we have some relays that should perform well and have a shot.”
Summit coach Ronnie Roberson said his athletes will need to be on top of their games.
“We are in the most competitive district, I feel, in the entire state of Texas,” Roberson said. “It will be hot, meaning lots of speed.”
Roberson said Asa Rice, Will Jones, Quentin Jones, Cinceir Holmes and Alex-Stewart-Johnson are some of the athletes he feels have a chance to move on.
“A successful meet for us is [being] district champs and moving as many people as we can to the area meet,” Roberson said.
