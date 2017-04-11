Girls soccer teams stumble in regional play

All three Mansfield ISD teams to make the postseason made valiant runs in the girls soccer playoffs, but there will be no state tournament bids this week.
In the Class 5A regional semifinals, Mansfield Legacy lost to Prosper, 5-1 and Mansfield Lake Ridge dropped its regional semi to Highland Park 3-1.
Highland Park went on to beat Prosper, 2-1, in the Region II final to advance to the state tournament.
The Lady Broncos finished as district champions and were 17-4 overall.
But those lofty results only helped ease the disappointment for Legacy.
“Of course, we would love to still be playing,” Legacy head coach Heather Wilson said. “But I am proud of my team and the season they put together this year.”
For Lake Ridge, it was a disappointment and a success, as well.
Lake Ridge head coach Kim Wallace said the successful season again saw the Lady Eagles get to the regional tournament for the third time in a row, but it was disappointing because they couldn’t get to the regional finals.
“I wanted to win, not for myself, but for the seniors,” Wallace said. “I have watched the dedication and work ethic for four years and I thought this would be the group to end our fourth-round curse.”
Wallace said she second-guesses what motivational words or strategy might have made the difference in taking out the sting of losing.
“We may have fallen short in the win column on the scoreboard, but we are winners in character, heart, relationships and work ethic,” she said. “I love each athlete for what they bring to the game and I hope they are not just developing into good athletes, but good people.”
Mansfield lost a heartbreaker earlier in the week.
The Lady Tigers were 5.9 seconds from taking Keller to overtime in the regional quarterfinals but gave up a goal in a mad scramble in front of their goal.
“The kids played well,” said Mansfield head coach George Velten. “We played so well all year long and had so many seniors. They did everything I asked of them. I wish we would’ve won for them. It’s heartbreaking.”
The all-district teams were released soon after Mansfield left the playoffs, as it was the final District 4-6A team in contention.
Mansfield’s Hannah Webb was named district MVP and Velten was tabbed as Coach of the Year.
Other Lady Tigers named to the first team include Alexis Thomas, Destiny Culclager, Racheal Downey and Jaci Rozear.
Second team inclusions from Mansfield are Bailey Bender, Avery Underwood, Quinn Jameson and Julie Shahi. Honorable mention went to Kendall Boyd, Peyton Jameson, Mika Gracia and Hannah Hatfield.
Softball in home stretch for playoff spots
Mansfield ISD softball teams have been fighting for their chance at a postseason appearance.
Mansfield avenged an earlier loss to Arlington Martin with a 5-3 win last week, pushing the Lady Tigers to 9-2 and in second place behind Martin in District 4-6A.
In District 10-5A, Legacy is in the top spot at 8-1 with Lake Ridge on the Lady Broncos’ heels at 7-2.
Mansfield Timberview, 5-5, is within striking distance of a playoff spot. The Lady Wolves are a game behind fourth place Waxahachie, a team that’s up this Thursday for Timberview.
Mansfield Summit is just behind Timberview at 4-5.
Comments