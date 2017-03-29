Legacy baseball expects tough game from Lake Ridge

When the Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield Lake Ridge baseball teams square off on Friday night, the game will feature two of the district’s best programs.
Legacy coach Chris McMullen said he expects it to be a tough game with Lake Ridge.
“I expect it to be another tough game,” McMullen said. “Our district is very deep with really good teams, and Lake Ridge is certainly one of those. Coach [Greg] Ross has them off to a good start, and they have some very talented players.”
McMullen said the fact that it is Lake Ridge does not necessarily mean that it is more important than other district games, but said it does enhance the atmosphere.
“I don’t think it adds any significance because all district games are so important,” McMullen said. “But with that being said, anytime you go up against another team from Mansfield, it always makes for a high energy, high intensity game. Most of the kids know players from the other schools in Mansfield, and these games tend to draw bigger crowds because of the familiarity with one another. It always makes for a great game.”
McMullen said he has had a number of players play well offensively for Legacy so far, but added that a couple of pitchers have really stepped up for Legacy early on in district play as well.
“Damian Munoz is off to a great start in district pitching,” McMullen said. “In two starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA. Kendall Catalon has pitched four innings in relief in district and has earned two saves without giving up a run.”
Lake Ridge coach Ross agrees with McMullen that the game between the Eagles and Broncos should be a good contest.
“The game against Legacy is going to be a tough one for us,” Ross said. “Legacy has a great deal of talent, and I know Coach McMullen will have them ready to play.”
Ross said he too has a number of players who have stepped up early for Lake Ridge, including Zach Jackson, Brandon Uhse and Luke Potter, who Ross said “are all doing outstanding jobs for us right now.”
Ross said that he is pleased with the way his team is competing in the early part of district and said he believes his players have a good frame of mind moving forward.
“I feel pretty good about the way the team has started the season,” Ross said. “The kids have worked hard during the offseason and have bought into the work ethic that is expected to complete and win games, and have developed the attitude of ‘never quit.’”
