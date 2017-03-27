Tigers catcher has sites set on winning district

The Mansfield baseball team was 13-6-1 heading into its Tuesday game and firmly entrenched among the 4-6A district standings leaders.
The Tigers have had several players step up this season, including catcher Justin Marino, a player coach Randy Davis said has made invaluable contributions.
“As a three-year starter, Justin has matured into a fantastic leader for this team,” Davis said. “He is a very intelligent young man that knows the game very well. One of our biggest strengths as a team is that we have excellent team chemistry, and his leadership has been a big reason for that.”
Mansfield was 4-1 through its first five district games, and Marino said he is pleased with how his team is competing in the early part of district.
“So far I think the season is going well,” Marino said. “As a team we are progressing as we should, and I feel we are beginning to hit our stride as district starts. One thing I try to bring to my team is a lot of energy. I love to have fun when I play and it helps keep things from becoming redundant.”
A member of the National Honor Society at Mansfield High School, Marino said he has one major objective for the season.
“My main goal for this season is to win district,” Marino said. “It’s something that hasn’t happened since I’ve been a part of the varsity team. Individually, the only goal I have is to play as well as I can so we can win district.”
In order to accomplish that goal and make some noise in the postseason, Marino said it comes down to proper execution.
“For us to make a good run In playoffs, we will have to be firing on all cylinders,” Marino said. “We’ll need good starting pitching, timely hitting and we will have to play clean defensively. It seems like a lot, but it’s something I know we’re very capable of.”
Davis said that Marino is the kind of player he needs to set a good example for his teammates, and he said that Marion fulfills that role admirably.
“He is a captain on the field with knowledge of the game and a strong presence in the lineup and the locker room,” Davis said.
