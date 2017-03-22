Lake Ridge draws tough first-round opponent in playoffs

The Mansfield Lake Ridge boys soccer team is headed to the postseason, and its first-round opponent is no slouch.
The Eagles will host Crowley at 8 p.m. on Friday after finishing second this season in District 10-5A.
Coach Cory Elolf said that expects a good game from Crowley and said that if his team wants to have a good postseason run, it had better come out to play on Friday night.
“From what I have seen, they are a solid team,” Elolf said. “They play extremely hard and are well-coached. We are going to have to play our best to win the game.”
Lake Ridge went 9-2-3 in district competition and finished just behind Waxahachie in the district standings.
Elolf said he believes that the teams in his district did a good job of preparing his team for the postseason.
“Our district was probably the most difficult it has been,” Elolf said. “Week in and week out, you had to perform well, because any team could beat you if you overlooked an opponent. I hope it has prepared us to not take any team lightly in the playoffs.”
The Eagles went 4-1-1 in their final six games of the regular season, and Elolf said while he does feel good about the level at which his team is competing as the playoffs get set to get underway, he would like to see improvement in a few areas as well.
“We competing well,” Elolf said. “We need to do a better job of finishing games and not giving up any late goals.”
Elolf said the recipe for playoff success is pretty simple.
“To make a deep run, we will need to take it one game at a time, and a little luck helps,” Elolf said.
Mansfield Summit also qualified for the playoffs, finishing fourth in District 10-5A after suffering numerous injuries this season.
Summit won four of its last five games to get into the playoffs and will play Everman on Friday at a location to be determined.
Comments