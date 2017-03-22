Legacy, Mansfield, Lake Ridge start ‘third season’

Mansfield ISD girls soccer teams got spring break to relax from the intensity of district competition.
But the thoughts and jitters while thinking of the bi-district round of play didn’t take any time off. The playoffs kick off this weekend.
For Mansfield, Legacy and Lake Ridge, thoughts have been fixed on returning to doing at least as well as last season, and hopefully setting new heights.
The pre-district games which start the season are often referred to as the “first season,” with the district schedule comprising the “second season.”
The “third season” now commences as teams start off 0-0. But the first loss in the “third season” results in a return home and a next-day equipment check-in.
For Mansfield and Mansfield Legacy, they enter the playoffs as district champions and top seeds from their respective districts for the second year in a row. For Mansfield Lake Ridge, it will again take the second seed into the playoffs.
At Legacy, the Lady Broncos will be focusing on Granbury in the first round. The game will be played at 5:30 p.m Friday at Burleson’s Elk Stadium.
“It will be nice to get going again and get back into a rhythm,” said Legacy head coach Heather Wilson.
“Spring break does create a change in routine, but we will fall back into our regular routine (this) week. It is good to have a bit of a break in routine and a chance to recover from the long regular season,” Wilson said.
Finishing just behind the Lady Broncos in the district race was Lake Ridge, which will face Cleburne in the first round on Friday at Burleson ISD Stadium at 6 p.m.
Like Legacy, the Lady Eagles are eager to get back to the opportunity to reach team goals.
“We’re excited to see if we can reach our potential,” said Lake Ridge head coach Kim Wallace.
In 6A, Mansfield will take its 10-game winning streak into its bi-district game on Friday at 6 p.m. as they host Abilene.
The Lady Tigers won a coin flip with the Lady Eagles for the home-or-home option.
Abilene was the district fourth-place finisher in District 3-6A.
