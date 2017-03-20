Lady Eagles goalie steps out, but prefers the net

While Mansfield Lake Ridge girls soccer goalkeeper Brooke Lampe has ventured out to play in the field, she prefers to get back to her section of turf backed by the nylon net and steel frame.
Lampe said she’s happy to assist wherever her team can put her to use, but keeping balls out of the Lady Eagles’ goal is proving to be her forte.
“I feel like I can contribute more there,” Lampe said of her goalkeeper spot. “It’s my stronger position and it’s always been where I think I can help the team the most.”
But her time spent playing in the field has given her a greater perspective which has aided her play in goal.
The experience has helped Lampe reach a personal season goal.
“I want to be better at communicating ... getting the younger girls to love the game more, to have the same passion I have. It’s better when you love the game. I don’t want to just play for myself.”
- Lake Ridge goalkeeper Brooke Lampe
Last season, her team’s second-place run in district had Lampe giving up five goals in district. And while the Lady Eagles have also duplicated their second-place finish this year, Lampe’s objective was to surrender fewer goals. She’s let just three get past her this year in district play.
As a team, the goal is to jump the fourth-round hurdle.
Lake Ridge has bowed out of the playoffs the previous two years, last year losing out to eventual state champion Frisco.
“This is a completely different team with different starters who’ve stepped in,” Lampe said. “There’s more trust and we depend on each other to take care of each other’s business. The bonding is stronger, there’s better chemistry and it’s finally all clicking. Overall, we’re a stronger team and have better potential. We’re moving the ball better.”
Among the personal improvements from last year, Lampe said she’s learned to be more vocal on the field.
That aspect of directing the team has developed long after her technique was being developed at home.
Lampe’s father is a former Mansfield soccer coach and she has two soccer-playing brothers. From the three male Lampes, the goalkeeper at Lake Ridge gets plenty of constructive input.
Brother Taylor is a goalkeeper at Midwestern State, and eldest brother Christian had played at Dallas Baptist before a shoulder injury cut short his playing career.
Lampe said her confidence is improving as she now goes up to grab high corner shots, using her 5-9 height and vertical jumping ability.
The area for improvement, she said, is in passing, along some things which are difficult to teach.
“I want to be better at communicating,” she said, “getting the younger girls to love the game more, to have the same passion I have. It’s better when you love the game. I don’t want to just play for myself. At the end of the day, though — and I hate to say this — but it’s just a game.”
Now a four-year starter for Lake Ridge, Lampe has already garnered Goalkeeper of the Year and first team all-district. Last year she was voted the team’s MVP.
An all-state selection in addition to a state tournament appearance is what’s left on Lampe’s wish list. Taylor set that bar high while achieving an all-state designation.
“I’ll just do the best that I can,” Lampe said.
Along the way, Lampe is taking it all in during her senior season. Two other of the five seniors from Lake Ridge will play at the next level at North Texas. Caitlin Pierce will attend Southern Mississippi and Wren Arevalo will play at McMurry.
Next year, Lampe will be taking her game to Denton, where she’ll again be an Eagle wearing green and white. “Once an Eagle, always an Eagle,” she said.
