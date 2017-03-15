Mansfield, Legacy take top seed in playoffs, Lake Ridge takes 2nd

The Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield girls soccer teams have claimed the top seed out of their respective districts heading into the playoffs.
Legacy won the District 10-5A title outright, while Mansfield was a District 4-6A co-champion with Arlington Martin but took the better seed due to a plus-3 goal differential tiebreaker.
It is a back-to-back top placement for both teams.
Legacy, which finished 13-0-1, finished two last seasons in the regional semifinals.
“It’s always a challenge,” Legacy head coach Heather Wilson said of repeating as a district champion. “But luckily, this group is pretty driven. They really want to break out of the regional semis. We just keep trying to refocus to one game at a time,” she added. “I’m reminding them that it is no easy road to get back there again.”
Lake Ridge finished second behind Legacy and put the only blemish — a draw — on the Lady Broncos’ otherwise perfect district mark.
The bi-district round will not start until March 23, so the local teams will have to cool their heels and await the final regular season games some districts still have on the schedule this week.
Final pairings won’t be official until later in the week.
The lag time can be difficult for some teams to manage. Others know how to, and use the extra time to their advantage.
“It does give us the chance to scout the first-round opponent and to recover a little from the long season,” Wilson said.
Legacy will likely be playing either Cleburne or Burleson in the first round.
For Mansfield, the battle for a share of the district title took some refocusing after the first tour through the district schedule.
“We dropped six points behind Martin and needed a better sense of urgency,” said Mansfield head coach George Velten. “We got things going offensively but should have had a better sense of urgency early.”
The Lady Tigers will likely be looking at a bi-district pairing with Abilene but will not be able to finalize details until District 3-6A concluded its season on Monday.
But arrangements have been in the works for Mansfield to host Abilene on March 24 should that pairing become reality, Velten said.
