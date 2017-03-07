Sweetest revenge sends Wolves to state tournament

Waxahachie kept the Mansfield Timberview boys basketball team from winning a district title this season, but the Indians couldn’t keep the Wolves from going to state.
After losing to Waxahachie twice during the regular season, Timberview got the sweetest revenge by pulling out a 45-44 victory on Saturday at Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center to clinch the 5A Region II championship and a berth in the state tournament this week in San Antonio.
“It makes it sweeter because they beat us in district, but we beat them the time it counted, so that makes it sweeter,” senior guard Tim Johnson said.
“He stepped up there with all the pressure in the world and knocked that free throw down.”
- Timberview coach Duane Gregory on Tim Johnson’s game-winner against Waxahachie
It was Johnson’s free throw with 26 seconds remaining that broke a deadlock and proved to be the game-winning shot. Johnson was uncharacteristically kept in check most of the game. After scoring six in the first period, he was held off the scoresheet until the fourth quarter, when he netted a pair of free throws.
“Leaders make plays when they have to,” coach Duane Gregory said. “He stepped up there with all the pressure in the world and knocked that free throw down.”
Johnson was injured on the play that put him on the foul line. For several moments, he writhed in pain on the hardwood floor before gathering himself during a timeout.
“I wasn’t really nervous [about the shots], I was nervous about my knee,” Johnson said. “I usually bend down and my one knee was kind of messed up. I had to adjust because the first [free throw attempt] came up short.”
Timberview’s defense held tough on Waxahachie’s final possession to seal the victory and send the Wolves to the state tournament for the second time — the first came in 2009 when Timberview lost in the semifinals to Houston Yates.
Junior Isaac Likekele led the Wolves on Saturday with 14 points. A varsity player since his freshman season, Likekele has helped the Timberview program progress from missing the playoffs in 2014 to now just a pair of wins from the pinnacle of the entire state.
“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “I’ve never felt this feeling. My freshman year we lost by 50 in the first round to South Oak Cliff. Last year, came here [to the regional tournament] and lost to West Mesquite. I was praying all last night. God came through.”
For the record, South Oak Cliff beat Timberview by 38 in that 2015 bi-district meeting.
Like his teammates, Likekele admitted the victory tasted just a little sweeter because it was Waxahachie on the other side.
“We wanted it,” he said. “The first time we took them lightly. The second time we came with a better effort and we saw the progress. The third time we weren’t going to lose. I couldn’t sleep [Friday] night. This is the way we wanted to go. This meant a lot.”
Several minutes after the game, while teammates celebrated and changed in the locker room, junior Chris Mullins stood outside in the hallway, just soaking in the moment.
Like Likekele, Mullins was part of the team’s youth movement a few years back and played at the varsity level as a freshman.
“As freshmen we had so many dreams and goals,” he recounted, noting that the seniors that year had never experienced the playoffs. He and Likekele wanted more than playoffs. They wanted the state tournament.
Now they have it.
But the state tournament is neither the ultimate goal nor the definitive reward. Hoisting the state championship trophy is, and it’s something no boys basketball team at Timberview has done before.
“We wanted to get to this point and now the guys want to take another step,” Gregory said. “After that, we’ll say we want one more step.”
