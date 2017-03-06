This year brings a different view for Timberview senior

For the last two years, Mansfield Timberview’s Chelsea Luddeke managed the duties behind the plate, catching one of the state’s best softball pitchers.
Now, with Mariah Denson graduated, the Lady Wolves need Luddeke’s defense and game management across the infield.
Luddeke has been asked to put her talents at shortstop. But it’s not an unfamiliar spot on the field in her senior season. She has played the position for several years as a member of the Texas Fusion Gold select softball team.
In her freshman year at Timberview, Luddeke was at third base and moved to catcher for her sophomore and junior seasons.
While the Lady Wolves have struggled in the early going, Luddeke is having one of her strongest seasons at the plate.
Heading into the district schedule this week — Red Oak and Midlothian — Luddeke was pushing a .520 batting average. Her average at the end of last season was about .430, she said.
Opponents know to be aware of Luddeke wherever she is on the field.
She has garnered first team all-district selections the previous three years, last year being recognized as Defensive MVP.
To this point, Luddeke said the transition to shortstop has not been an issue and the team is making adjustments to first-year head coach Rachel Hudson.
“The new coaches are very straightforward,” Luddeke said, “and we’ve just been getting used to them.”
As for the chance to start the season with a clean slate, Luddeke was excited to roll into the district season and make another push for a playoff appearance.
“Once we work as a team, we’ll be OK,” she said.
As the Timberview squad readies for the difficult stretch, they’ll be playing for a fallen, former teammate.
Last Christmas, Mayriah Brown, the back-up to Denson, died.
“The saying is, ‘Play for No. 7,’” Brown’s jersey number at Timberview, Luddeke explained.
Leading the team over an emotional hurdle is but one area Luddeke is proving her leadership.
Along with teammate and second baseman Lauren Garza, Luddeke works with the JV players before practices to teach them how to turn a double-play and handle other game situations.
Next year, Luddeke will be playing at North Central Texas College.
But her offseason has been focused on improving for this year, hoping to match or exceed last season’s second-round playoff appearance.
“I think knowing what to expect and having more playing time has made getting in shape easier,” Luddeke said.
Agility drills and lifting weights will prove beneficial, she said.
Already, Luddeke is hitting with a stronger swing and has a game with two triples.
While she’s yet to hit her first home run, she did knock one over the fence in practice recently, and she gained a big boost to her confidence.
“I know I can do it now,” she said.
Comments