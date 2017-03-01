Lady Wolves ready to battle in state tournament

The Mansfield Timberview girls basketball team earned its way into the state tournament in San Antonio this week and helped erase a bad memory in the process.
Last year, it was Frisco Liberty that handed Timberview its only loss, and it happened just short of the state tournament berth.
This year, the Lady Wolves faced Liberty again in the Class 5A Region II finals. A 53-47 win over Liberty sent Timberview to state tournament at the Alamodome, where it will face Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (29-9) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The other state semifinal has Canyon (29-3) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (34-4).
The 5A state championship finals will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m.
No one ever thought the journey back to the state tournament would be easy, and the Lady Wolves had to mount a comeback against the same team that sent them home last year.
The Lady Wolves overcame a seven-point deficit with sharp shooting to post the victory and move on to the state tournament.
The day prior to taking on Liberty, Timberview had disposed of The Colony, 62-50, in a solid outing.
Chennedy Carter scored a game-high 38 points for Timberview and helped make the charge into Saturday’s finals.
Ahead of Timberview are other teams which have shown they are peaking at the right time of the season.
“I think our tough regional final against Liberty was a microcosm of our whole season,” Martin said. “We played a treacherous schedule and had to fight almost every night to win. We are battle-tested and ready to battle.”
Not much was initially known about Flour Bluff, but the weekend was spent getting up to speed on the maroon and white-clad Lady Hornets.
“What we know already is that they are a very good, balanced-attack team. We will have to be ready to play Thursday,” Martin added.
The loss in last February’s regional semifinals has been a sore spot for the Timberview players, and Martin said the Lady Wolves have been looking for redemption since then.
A Timberview vs. Canyon matchup in the finals would be the second time for the teams to play each other this season.
They met earlier this year at Mansfield’s Spring Creek Barbeque Tournament, where Timberview came away with a 48-45 win.
Timberview claimed a girls basketball title in the 2009-2010 season, the only team state championship owned by the entire school thus far. They beat Frisco Wakeland in the finals.
The year prior, Timberview had reached the state finals but was defeated by Waco Midway for the Class 4A state title.
