Legacy girls’ top scorer hitting right notes

As Mansfield Legacy’s girls soccer team continues to roll through the district schedule, its leading scorer is looking to set marks of her own.
Heaven Conner, after scoring two goals last week, is moving toward a new personal scoring record and possibly extending the school’s mark.
Her 20 goals set last year is being closed in on as Conner has registered 15 goals for the Lady Broncos.
Conner said she’s been playing since the age of 4 when her mother wanted her to learn a team sport. Her athletic career started in gymnastics, but Conner said her mom “didn’t want me to think that everything was about me.”
Soccer was a good fit for Conner. By age 7, she was playing in a recreation league and soon was in the FC Dallas Academy.
But select play eventually gave way to another passion of Conner’s. At age 13, Conner stopped her competitive select teams to focus on her music and performing arts.
Once Conner was ready to get back to playing “for real,” she left a private school where they didn’t offer soccer.
“Thank goodness for Legacy,” she said. “I knew a lot of the girls already — one that I had played with at 4. I love the girls and I’ve known them for a long time.”
What makes Conner so effective is her ability to see the field, she said. She also has an advantage from something her grandfather instilled in her.
“It’s weird because technically I’m right-footed, but thanks to my grandpa, I trained for the summer with at left forward,” Conner said. “He told me, ‘If you can fill that position, you’ll have that position.’”
Her talent took time to develop, though.
“When I was younger, I didn’t have the coordination. It was too fast for my reflexes,” she said. Certainly, Conner has been able to fine-tune to become the Legacy program’s scoring leader.
Now, in her senior season, Conner admits that in the back of her mind, she wants to improve upon her 20-goal season record.
“I don’t think about only me scoring,” she said, adding that her aim last year was to lead in assists.
“If my teammate has a better look, I want to get them the ball. Goals for me don’t override the success of the team.”
Conner also wants to put more work into her defense and keep the ball from getting past midfield.
Altogether, her work is to help lead Legacy again into the playoffs and hopefully get over their fourth-round hurdle.
That fourth round is where the Lady Broncos left off last season, and they have had historical battles advancing to the regional finals.
The state tournament is definitely a dream for Conner, but there are other dreams, as well.
Conner wants to continue her singing and performing while finding a career in the entertainment industry and a possible return to modeling.
Until then, Conner is actively involved in ClothesEd.com, a charity to provide clothes to less fortunate students.
“You can eliminate some bullying,” she said, by providing clothing, lunches, blankets and other elements which can provoke bullying to the less fortunate at school.
As for her name, it was her father’s idea.
“Actually, my mom wanted to name me Zoe,” Conner said. “At the last minute, my dad wanted to go with a name that nobody else has. It also is part of my parents’ relationship with God.”
