Summit baseball doesn’t panic after 0-6 tournament outing

With several returning starters off a district championship season, the Mansfield Summit baseball team had high expectations entering this year. But the first week of the season didn’t go according to plan.
Summit took part in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Baylor Classic this past weekend, and after three days of games the Jaguars found themselves 0-6.
“We were in a tough tournament and drew a bunch of tough teams,” head coach Chris Peacock said. “We kind of played just well enough to lose. We didn’t necessarily play badly; we just didn’t play well enough to win.”
You might assume players, coaches and fans are reaching for the panic button, but they only need look back to last year for some consolation. The Jaguars started 3-9 last season before mounting their charge to the district title and an area round playoff run.
“I think we know and understand there might be some tough times in tournaments,” Peacock said. “And we’re playing a lot of different guys trying to find the best nine, the best combination that works. We haven’t found that yet.”
One of the returning starters and a position not in doubt is catcher Grant Easton, a three-year starter and one of the squad’s four all-district performers back from last season. The senior was understandably upset with Summit’s results.
“There’s no excuses for going 0-6,” he said. “Even if you’re playing good teams, you’ve got to be able to find a way to win.”
Still, having the experience of last year and recognizing the potential in this club, he’s not overly concerned.
“What I took from the weekend is that the way we were playing on Saturday was completely different than we played Thursday,” Easton said. “I believe that, even though we lost six games in a row, our team got better as the tournament went on. I think that’s what you’ve got to do.”
Peacock added that he knew the tournament would be a challenge, which was precisely the point.
“We told them going in this was a really good tournament and we’re going to face really good teams. But District 10-5A is really tough — I think one of the best 5A districts around — and the only way to get ready for it is to play really good opponents. We could probably schedule a lesser tournament and go win more games, but that’s not going to get us ready for district play. I think they know that and understand that.”
Helping keep the Jaguars’ nerves calm is the return of five seniors, including starting pitcher Ryan Foley, who won seven games last year as the No. 2 guy in the rotation. He’ll rotate starts with fellow senior Noah Lynch, who also plays first base. Outfielders Ryalnd Ricard and Drew Johnson are back as well. Also, a pair of junior infielders with experience from last year — Jaden Glover and first-team all-district shortstop Payne Rodgers — look to improve upon their sophomore seasons.
Balancing high expectations with an 0-6 start might sound difficult, but Summit is trying to keep it all positive.
“Overall for the weekend we pitched pretty good and we played decent defense. We’ve just got to swing the bats better. That’s really what it came down to. If we swing the bats just a little bit better, we’ve got a chance in at least half of those games to win them,” Peacock said.
“I don’t feel like there’s any panic or I don’t think we’re discouraged. I think they know what they’ve got to do to get to where we want to be. We’re not there yet, but it’s a long season. This was just week one; we’ve got nine weeks to go.”
