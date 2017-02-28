Jags senior captain helps keep team competing through struggles

Multiple injuries often spell the end for a team trying to make the playoffs, but that was not the case with the Mansfield Summit boys soccer squad.
The Jaguars have had several setbacks this season due to injury but have managed to play well enough to remain in playoff contention, and Ricky Martinez is a big part of the reason why.
“He is the heart of the team — our engine,” coach Alex Bravo said. “He gives us options because of his versatility. He is a role model to our younger guys, both on the field and off it. Academically he is outstanding. He is our captain and when your captain is the hardest, smartest worker, then you have great leadership.”
Martinez was an area leader in both goals (10) and assists (11) heading into the Jags’ game on Friday.
The Summit senior said this season has certainly presented its challenges, but added that he has been particularly impressed with the way his team has pulled together.
“Things are going as expected this season because with so many injuries, we are still in every game,” Martinez said. “And now that we are getting everyone back, we will be so much better. The teams we have played have played against most of our bench team, but we still compete against every single team.
“It’s good to have a bench that can go in the game and compete almost the same as the starting team.”
Martinez said he tries to bring “motivation and inspiration” to his teammates and said that Summit is capable of having a good showing in the postseason, but said it will take a couple of things.
“For us to get to the playoffs and have a good run, we need to go into playoffs confident with some wins so we can be motivated,” Martinez said.
“This is my last year to play with Summit, so I want to end it in a good way. We are all trying to get to the state tournament, but it’s not easy. We will try our best to get there.”
Martinez’ Favorites
Athlete: Sergio Busquets
Sports Team: FC Barcelona
Food: Mother’s Enchiladas
Movie: Toy Story
TV Show: The Challenge: Battle of the Rivals
Book: The Boy With the Striped Pyjamas
Musical Group or Performer: Nicky Jam
