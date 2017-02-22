Summit boys soccer hit with injury bug but bouncing back

If you ask Mansfield Summit boys soccer coach Alex Bravo to describe this season in one word, he has no hesitation.
“Injuries,” he said. “Injuries.”
The Jaguars have been stricken with injuries since the season begin, at one point being without seven starters.
“Every game we’ve played with a different lineup,” senior captain Ricky Martinez said. “I think once we get everyone back, after a game or two, we’ll be back to where we want to be.”
The team appears to be getting healthy. This past week it got back two players, including reigning district MVP Josue Munoz. Bravo said barring any setbacks, the Jags should be at full strength by the end of this week. Finally.
“We’re getting healthy at the right time,” he said. “With the district being as tough as it is, we’ve been able to stay in contention. That was our goal, was to just be in the mix until we get healthy.”
Just past the midway point in District 10-5A play, Summit is holding on to that fourth and final playoff berth. The team is on a stretch of six unbeaten matches, including four wins and two draws.
“The bench has stepped up,” Martinez said. “It’s good that we have a bench that can help us every game.”
For his part, Martinez has been the rock of the team this season, Bravo said.
“He has pretty much carried the team on his shoulders,” Bravo said. “He’s been asked to do things he’s not used to. He’s played forward, holding mid, attacking mid. He’s just played all over the field. When you have this many injuries, you just have to move the pieces around to positions [where] you can still be successful.”
Martinez, though, is quick to point out it hasn’t been all him.
“I don’t care where I play,” he said. “The bench has been helping, everyone has. It wasn’t just me, it was the whole team. We all stepped up.”
Another player in particular, freshman center back Matthew Dieb, not only came in and contributed but has likely earned a permanent spot on the varsity roster.
“He’s been stepping up, and every game he improves more,” Martinez said of Dieb. “You can already tell he goes in hard. He’s strong.”
Dieb has started the past three games, and Bravo plans to keep him in a significant center-back role.
Though his full first team hasn’t played together yet this season, Bravo isn’t concerned about it taking too long to get the players together on the same page, if and when that happens.
“I know what we as a team have got,” the coach said. “I think other teams know what we have now, but they have no idea what they’re going to see later on. Some of the other coaches have mentioned, ‘I don’t want to see you in the playoffs if this is what your backup team is, I don’t want to see what your regular team will be like.’”
For seniors like Martinez, getting to the playoffs is obviously a priority, and he thinks if they can just get there, anything is possible.
“We don’t want to know when our last game is going to be,” he said. “We want to go into the playoffs and just fight. I know we just need one chance and I think we can do it. We believe in each other and we don’t rely on just one player.”
